Tickets On Sale Now for the REDI Annual Luncheon

At this year’s REDI Annual Luncheon, we are honored to welcome back Steve Brown, “The Bald Futurist,” as our keynote presenter.

With a renowned career spanning roles as an executive and futurist at leading technology firms like Google DeepMind and Intel, Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and insights into the evolving realms of artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and the future of work.

Additionally, Damon Runberg, State Economist with Business Oregon, will provide the latest updates on local economic trends and we will hear from REDI Director Steve Curley about how Redmond is poised for growth in 2024.

April 11, 2024

11am-1:30pm

Deschutes County Fair & Expo

Middle Sister Building

