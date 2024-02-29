Cascade Business News
Tickets On Sale Now for the REDI Annual Luncheon

(Photo courtesy of REDI)

At this year’s REDI Annual Luncheon, we are honored to welcome back Steve Brown, “The Bald Futurist,” as our keynote presenter.

With a renowned career spanning roles as an executive and futurist at leading technology firms like Google DeepMind and Intel, Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and insights into the evolving realms of artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and the future of work.

Additionally, Damon Runberg, State Economist with Business Oregon, will provide the latest updates on local economic trends and we will hear from REDI Director Steve Curley about how Redmond is poised for growth in 2024.

April 11, 2024
11am-1:30pm
Deschutes County Fair & Expo
Middle Sister Building
