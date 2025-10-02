Tickets on Sale Now

((L-R) Darrell Scott, Emily Scott Robinson and Andrea von Kampen | Photos courtesy of SFF Presents)

Surprise! We’re bringing more great music to Sisters this November with back-to-back concerts you won’t want to miss.

On Thursday, November 13, the legendary Darrell Scott brings his soulful voice and masterful songs to The Belfry.

Then on Friday, November 14, experience the magic of Emily Scott Robinson and Andrea von Kampen sharing the stage for an evening of harmony and storytelling.

Join us for one night—or both! Tickets are on sale now.

Thursday, November 13 — Darrell Scott brings heartfelt songwriting, soulful vocals, and masterful instrumentation, weaving Americana, folk, and blues into timeless storytelling.

Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm. All ages welcome.

$35 Tickets

Friday, November 14 — Join us for an evening with acclaimed singer-songwriters Andrea von Kampen and Emily Scott Robinson offering an intimate show singing songs of hope and change.

Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm. All ages welcome.

$25 Tickets

sffpresents.org • belfryevents.com