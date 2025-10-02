Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets on Sale Now

0
By on E-Headlines

((L-R) Darrell Scott, Emily Scott Robinson and Andrea von Kampen | Photos courtesy of SFF Presents)

Surprise! We’re bringing more great music to Sisters this November with back-to-back concerts you won’t want to miss.

On Thursday, November 13, the legendary Darrell Scott brings his soulful voice and masterful songs to The Belfry.

Then on Friday, November 14, experience the magic of Emily Scott Robinson and Andrea von Kampen sharing the stage for an evening of harmony and storytelling.

Join us for one night—or both! Tickets are on sale now.

Get Tickets

Thursday, November 13Darrell Scott brings heartfelt songwriting, soulful vocals, and masterful instrumentation, weaving Americana, folk, and blues into timeless storytelling.
Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm. All ages welcome.
$35 Tickets

Friday, November 14 — Join us for an evening with acclaimed singer-songwriters Andrea von Kampen and Emily Scott Robinson  offering an intimate show singing songs of hope and change.
Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm. All ages welcome.
$25 Tickets

sffpresents.orgbelfryevents.com

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply