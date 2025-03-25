TIGERS 6 Principles Leadership Academy Launches High-Impact Leadership Training for Team Success

The TIGERS 6 Principles Leadership Academy is revolutionizing leadership development with team-based training programs designed to strengthen collaboration, improve trust, and drive workplace success. Specializing in high-trust leadership and collaborative work culture development, the academy provides practical, research-backed training for team leaders, project managers, small business owners, and managers who want to build engaged, high-performing teams.

At the core of the academy’s approach is the TIGERS 6 Principles framework, a proven system based on decades of business, education, and psychology group dynamic research. These principles—Trust, Interdependence, Genuineness, Empathy, Risk Resolution, and Success—help leaders reduce turnover, improve communication, and foster a culture of accountability and innovation.

“The key to business success isn’t just strong leadership—it’s leadership that fosters trust, collaboration, and engagement,” said Dianne Crampton, founder and president at the TIGERS 6 Principles Leadership Academy. “Our programs equip leaders with the skills to transform workplace relationships, retain top talent, and create thriving teams that drive business growth.”

The academy offers comprehensive online training, including The Power of Transformational Feedback complimentary webinar and the Mastering High-Trust Leadership course, which features interactive learning, real-world applications, and an AI-driven leadership tutor for personalized problem-solving.

