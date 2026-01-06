Time Is Running Out: Save $100 on 2026 Bend ET Passports

ET Passport Sales End January 31!

Time is running out to lock in one of the smartest talent investments of 2026. Through January 31, Individual and Flex Bend Emerging Talent Passports are $100 off, making now the most cost-effective time to invest in your team’s growth.

The 2026 Bend ET Passport delivers a full year of leadership and professional development, meaningful networking, and mentorship opportunities designed to build the skills today’s workplaces demand and tomorrow’s leaders require. Your employees gain access to nine Expert Labs covering strategic thinking, communication, leadership in a digital world, financial confidence, public speaking, and navigating change, along with six ET Socials, peer-mentorship circles, and free or discounted entry to Chamber and community events.

Whether you choose an Individual or Flex Passport, you’re investing in a proven program that strengthens skills, deepens relationships, and builds long-term leadership capacity.

Choose the Option That Works Best for You, a Staff Member, or Your Entire Team!

Individual Passport

Year-Long Program Access

For One Person.

COST: $450

NOW: $350!

Purchase Now

Flex Passport

One Seat per Event, Transferable Within Your Organization.

COST: $650

NOW: $550!

Purchase Now

Check out the full 2026 calendar of programming!

