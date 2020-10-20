Tips For Hiring A Translator For Your Business

If translation is something new for your company, it is time to get a crash course on the subject. The following useful tips can help to make sure you get the most from the translation company you choose, get your translation projects planned ahead of time, and get the results that you are looking for.

Find a translation company in advance

Like with all corporate transactions, if you wait until the last minute it can result in reduced quality, increased costs, and increased stress. When you are looking for translation services, make sure you take enough time to locate the best company by getting recommendations and reading reviews so that you don’t have to rush into something. This way, once you are reading to get started on your translation project, you will have a company already in place that you are familiar with. Find high quality French translation services here.

Avoid machine translations

If you are searching for a good quality translation, one of the most critical tips is to make sure you avoid machine translations. In the latest competition held at Sejong University on February 21, 2017, that was organized by the International Interpretation and Translation Association , humans had a big edge over the machines which resulted in the human translators enjoying a resounding victory.

In recent years, machine translation has definitely made significant advances. However, the capabilities of the human brain for converting text from one language into another still far outpace the capabilities of computers. When a machine translates a document, it definitely shows. Machine translation provides poor quality which reeks of cutting corners. Most companies do not want to convey this type of message to their customers. You should instead choose human translation.

Define your in-house style

When you tell the translation company about your in-house style it can help them get your translations completed more effectively. Is a formal language used in your communications or do they tend to be more casual? Are there certain words that your company uses, like “client” rather than “customer?” Knowing these types of things can help translators make fast decisions whenever there is more than one potential word choice throughout the translation process.

Consider localization

Before you hire a translation company to begin translating one of your documents, think about whether it needs localization as well. A localization service can help to save both reputational damage and money for your company, by avoiding and flagging embarrassing mistakes whenever the literal translation of a specific phrase might result in unintentional humor within the target language or cause offense.

Plan out your translation schedule well in advance

Numerous companies choose to have a document translated and then realize at the very last minute that they are going to need additional translations. Plan out your translation needs well in advance so that you can avoid additional costs from rushed translations and last-minute panicking. For example, if you have overseas staff and need to have their contracts translated, you may need to have your procedure and policy documents translated as well. There are also things like sickness absence documents and appraisal forms. Planning out your translation needs ahead of time will make it possible for you to approach the translation process in an orderly and calm manner.