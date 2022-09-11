Tips for using decorating with fairy lights

You can make your home cosier using this versatile light source

Zhangzui/Unsplash

At the beginning of the year, we sometimes worry about the organisation of our home. We get rid of clothes that no longer fit, throw away those papers that have lost their importance, and save the Christmas decoration pieces for next year. Some individuals believe that fairy lights are only for the holidays, but you’ll discover that you can create unique decor with them. You will only need two things: light and creativity.

Several options for fairy lights are available on the market, appropriate for all styles and tastes. Fairy lights look great in many spaces, such as bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms or outdoor areas. Fairy lights are great to give a final touch to the visual because they not only highlight the decorated object but are also easy to use; without dealing with complex wiring.

Bringing comfort to the bedroom using fairy lights

In bedrooms, you can create frames on mirrors or bed headboards, making the room more stylish. Alternatively, you can hang fairy lights from the ceiling to simulate a beautiful star constellation. If you want to decorate with a more romantic touch, the tip is to create a photo clothesline with the lights. So, your memories are hanging in a simple and very delicate way.

Fairy lights in other parts of the house

Do you want to make your living room look remarkable to welcome your family and friends? Try decorating with fairy lights. This decor type creates an intimate, pleasant and, warm atmosphere for those in the room. One idea is to place the white lights at the window or door to the balcony. A suggestion is not to leave the lights arranged in a straight line. The cool thing is that fairy lights can get loose, taking a more relaxed shape.

Andrew Ridley/Unsplash

You can create secondary lighting in many rooms around the house to help you with routine activities. Let your imagination run wild because you can design anything from a modern light fixture to a plant decoration. And let’s face it, having a light fixture made with little lights is pure charm creating a tranquil atmosphere and bringing more life to the environment. You can also use different coloured options.

Even the kitchen can embrace the beauty of fairy lights, serving both for special occasions and as a way to decorate the room for everyday life. Having the most comfortable and stylish kitchen improves the mood for the whole family, and small LED lights make this achievable.

You can place fairy lights on the sink wall, the counter, or the window with a curtain effect. The options are varied and will depend on your creativity.