The Deschutes National Forest is selling permits to cut Christmas trees from local national forest lands. The public can purchase Christmas tree permits at Forest Service offices, online and from local vendors around Central Oregon.

Christmas tree permits for the 2026 season can be purchased online at Recreation.gov for $5 per permit, plus a $2.50 reservation fee. Christmas tree permits purchased online must be printed to be valid. Traditional, in-person Christmas tree permits are available at Forest Service offices and several participating local vendors. Individual Christmas tree permits are $5 each and households can purchase a maximum of five permits.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit as a part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, a national program to encourage children to visit national parks, forests and public lands.

Students using the Every Kid Outdoors voucher can get their free Christmas tree permit at a Forest Service office or on Recreation.gov. The student should check the box indicating they have a pass and enter the pass or voucher number. A $2.50 reservation fee will be applied.

Visit the Deschutes National Forest website for office locations and hours.

Christmas Tree Guidance

Check the weather forecast and road conditions before traveling.

Dress for the season. Always be prepared for the cold and snow.

Start tree hunting early in the day to have plenty of daylight hours.

Bring emergency supplies, including water, food and a first-aid kit.

Remember to tell someone where you’re going.

Bring a map and compass. Your cell phone may not work.

The tree you choose must be at least 200 feet from main roads, recreation sites and campgrounds — and away from areas along the sides of streams, rivers, lakes and wet areas. Check with the forest or ranger district for the specific distance.

Select a tree with a trunk six inches or less in diameter. Prepare to cut the tree no more than six inches above ground level.

Never cut a tall tree just for the top.

Select a tree from overstocked areas and thickets. Watch restricted areas. Cut only one tree per tag.

Attach your tree tag to harvested tree before placing in vehicle.

Bring a rope and tarp to move your tree from the harvest area to your vehicle.

Remember, you’re responsible for your own safety and for the safety of those around you.

For more information on Christmas tree permits, please visit the Deschutes National Forest website.