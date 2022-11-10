TJX Foundation Awards $10,000 to Family Access Network to Celebrate Marshalls Redmond Grand Opening

(Photo courtesy of Family Access Network)

The Family Access Network (FAN) received $10,000 from TJX Foundation to celebrate the grand opening of a new Marshalls department store in Redmond. FAN places advocates directly in schools across Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties to connect children in need with crucial resources that will help them flourish in school and in life. Now entering its 30th year of operation, FAN continues to open doors to hope by providing food, school supplies, clothing, transportation assistance, health care and so much more.

“We’re so excited that TJX Foundation chose to celebrate the grand opening of their Marshalls location by giving back to the community!” said Lauren Olson, FAN Foundation Board Chair. “It is always inspiring to see the local business community recognize the importance of FAN’s services, especially as we equip kids for another winter.”

TJX Foundation’s Community Mission is to provide great value to their communities by helping vulnerable families and children access the resources and opportunities they need to build a better future. Their foundations proudly support a variety of organizations, from national charitable groups to local nonprofits. This support can include donations to local charities when they open a new store or grants to Associate-recommended organizations that fit their giving guidelines. In fiscal 2022, their community efforts globally, including foundation giving, supported nearly 2,500 nonprofit organizations worldwide.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675