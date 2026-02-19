To Fill Growing Need, New St. Charles Program Pays Enrollees to Earn Medical Assistant Certification

(St. Charles Health System is finding creative ways to bring on more medical assistants to serve in clinics, like Denise Higgins, pictured here. The health system is looking to hire as many as 70 MAs this year | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Health Systems)

St. Charles Health System is offering a new incentive to encourage individuals to become certified medical assistants (MA) to help fill a growing need within the health system. Individuals who are accepted into the program will receive funding to cover the cost of the MA certification program at Central Oregon Community College and will also receive a stipend to help cover living expenses while in the program. St. Charles is slated to hire up to 70 medical assistants in the next year, making this the most in-demand position within the health system.

“We are excited to offer this new funding in hopes of getting more people interested in becoming medical assistants, which is an engaging but often overlooked health care job,” said Jennifer Brooks, chief nursing officer for Ambulatory Care at St. Charles. Before becoming a nurse, Brooks spent several years as an MA and believes it’s a fun and fulfilling position.

St. Charles’ new program at COCC will provide funding for ten students in an accelerated six-month MA program starting in June and an additional 20 students in the regular nine-month tract starting in September. After graduation, individuals who received the funding commit to working for St. Charles for a minimum of two years.

“Our Medical Assisting program at COCC blends hands-on clinical training with strong classroom instruction so students graduate confident and job ready. As an accredited program, our curriculum is built on national standards and prepares students with the knowledge and skills today’s clinics expect,” said Shannon Waller, medical assisting program director for COCC. “This funding opportunity helps remove financial barriers and opens the door for more students to step into meaningful health care careers.”

Medical assistants serve in the clinic setting and are often the first clinical staff members patients interact with when they visit a doctor’s office. Medical assistants support providers, prepare patients for exams, maintain equipment, help address patient questions and much more, all while working standard office hours. Certified MAs can also perform EKGs and blood draws, among other medical tasks.

“Becoming a medical assistant is a great first step entry into the profession of health care. Many MAs go on to become nurses, doctors, physical therapists and other types of health care professionals,” said Kaylyn Grammater, clinical educator for Ambulatory Care at St. Charles. “They are like the glue that keeps our outpatient clinics together.”

St. Charles currently employs about 250 medical assistants, almost all of whom work at outpatient clinics. The system has approximately 50 vacancies and anticipates needing to hire up to 70 within the coming year. Starting wages for medical assistants are typically between $24 to $30 an hour.

St. Charles is also now hiring pre-certified medical assistants. This new position allows caregivers to earn their certification while employed as medical assistant, with a more limited scope of practice.

