To Me, Tech Oregon is…

The 2020 Technology Association of Oregon’s Oregon Technology Awards are coming up in about a month! Leading up to the event, we would love to hear from our members what being part of #TechOregon means to them. Impact, community, innovators, a great resource for networking… Chime in by taking a picture with this print-out, or adding your thoughts to this image and taking a screenshot with it as your Zoom background. Send your photos back to ruthie.ditzler@techoregon.org and we’ll feature you!

Join London Tech Week’s Virtual West Coast Delegation

Arguably the biggest event in the UK’s tech calendar, London Tech Week’s virtual event will take place September 1-10, 2020. In this year’s virtual event, global leaders will be tackling the most pressing topics facing the tech sector and society today across the future of work, diversity within tech, education, healthcare, the start-up landscape, business transformation and much more.

Matthew Caron, Vice Consul–Software for the British Consulate-General’s Office in San Francisco, is hosting a virtual West Coast Delegation to participate in the event. The delegation will have specific opportunities to learn more about the UK technology and innovation landscape, the political and policy scene, how to set up a business in the UK, get opportunities for networking and have a chance to hear from UK tech cluster leaders on the broader UK tech offerings.

TAO member companies interested in attending can contact Matthew directly with their interest at matthew.caron@mobile.trade.gov.uk or 415-617-1322.

