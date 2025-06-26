Today: EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk

Join us at Worthy Brewing in Bend this week for the final Central Oregon PubTalk this summer! This month’s event will feature insights from leaders across a diverse range of industries, spotlighting four early-stage companies that are shaping the future of our region.

Company Pitch:

MSTR was founded on a bold premise: nicotine is not the problem. For too long, nicotine has been stigmatized through its association with harmful, outdated tobacco products like cigarettes and dip. Even newer, tobacco-free options come with health concerns, environmental waste and social stigma.

MSTR is redefining the nicotine experience. Their innovative delivery system offers a quick, fresh and discreet alternative. With no harmful byproducts, no batteries and minimal waste.

Ricky Lee, Co-Founder, is an ambitious and driving leader who excels at building teams. As an outgoing self-starter with a roll-up-your-sleeves approach, he thrives on developing strategy and inspiring people to execute a shared vision. He consistently embraces a growth mindset and is an eager early adopter of new technologies, helping his companies create a digital edge.

Driven by a deep respect for the creative process, Michael Salmon, Co-Founder, thrives in environments that value curiosity, collaboration and product-first thinking. He is energized by ambiguity, adept at navigating constraints and passionate about turning insights into inspiring solutions that fuel growth.

Agenda:

Company Pitch: LUNO

Peter Ducato, Founder

Company Pitch: ShowingUp

Russell Wilkins, Founder

Company Pitch: MSTR

Michael Salmon, Co-Founder

Ricky Lee, Co-Founder

Company Pitch: Goal 300

Zachary Price, Founder

Thursday, June 26

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking

5:30pm Program

