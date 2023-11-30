Together, We Raised $10k for Central Oregon Wildlife on Giving Tuesday

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild)

Because of you, we not only met but exceeded our fundraising goal this Giving Tuesday, securing over $10,000 for 2024 that we’ll use to feed patients, buy medical supplies, fix enclosures, plant habitat, drive to education programs, and so much more.

Donations came in online, through Central Oregon Gives, Facebook, Instagram, Venmo, and Kennel sponsorships.

Your generosity has a ripple effect that extends far beyond these numbers. It’s a testament to the power of our community and the dedication we have to protecting the wildlife that also call Central Oregon home.

From every heartfelt donation to each share and encouraging reply — THANK YOU!

thinkwildco.org