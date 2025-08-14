After more than two decades as a pillar in Central Oregon’s commercial audiovisual (AV) industry, Tony Sprando is turning the page on his storied career. The longtime expert, who founded and led AV Bend since 1999, has officially retired the company to focus exclusively on high-level consulting services under his new venture, Sprando Audio Visual.

“Hello and welcome to your local professional audiovisual consulting hub,” Sprando says with his characteristic enthusiasm. As a seasoned specialist in the commercial AV space, he built AV Bend into a trusted name for innovative solutions across the region. Now, in this next phase of life, Sprando is channeling his expertise into tailored consulting, helping clients navigate the complexities of modern AV projects without the demands of full-scale operations.

Sprando’s services include expert AV technology selection, pre-buildout planning, room design and layout, professional drawings, custom programming, commissioning and procurement assistance.

What makes Sprando’s approach unique is his dual residency in the United States and Italy, which expands his reach and resources. “This has opened doors to provide services abroad, giving access to manufacturers, resources and practices not typically considered here,” he explains. From corporate environments to professional setups in restaurants, retail spaces and event venues — or “audiovisivo,” as it’s known in Italy — Sprando brings a global perspective to local needs.

His target clients reflect the diversity of the AV landscape: architects integrating AV into designs, IT departments aligning systems with infrastructure, technology directors in schools creating engaging classrooms, places of worship enhancing services with clear sound and visuals, corporations building advanced conference spaces and more.

For those seeking hands-on installation or repair services, Sprando wholeheartedly recommends Freddie Gateley and his company, Revel Pro AV and Acoustics. As the premier commercial AV integrator in Central Oregon, Revel stands out as the highest-rated group in town, known for exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. Visit revelproav.com to learn more.

As Sprando steps into this consulting-focused era, he remains committed to elevating the region’s AV standards. “I’m excited to collaborate and create experiences that inspire,” he says. With his international flair and deep local roots, Tony Sprando’s next chapter promises to be as impactful as his last.

SprandoAV.com • 541-241-6222 • tony@sprandoav.com