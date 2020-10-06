Top 3 Things To Do With Kids In Lake Evergreen Colorado

Evergreen, Colorado is, without question, home to some of the most enchanting outdoor landscapes in the continental U.S. It’s the ideal place for that away-from-the-city, and one-with-nature vibe that’s perfect for a truly wonderful getaway.

Whether you’re a resident of Evergreen, are visiting, or are perhaps contemplating on raising your kids in such a family-oriented, wholesome, and yes, gloriously beautiful scenery of mountains and rivers, cultural museums and activity centers for both the young and young at heart, this is the place to be.

Read more at The Evergreen Experience to learn more about this slice-of-heaven in Colorado, and head on below for the top 3 things you and your kids can do at Lake Evergreen.

3 Best Activities For A Lake Evergreen-Weekend

1. Evergreen Lake

The iconic Evergreen Lake is definitely something you won’t want to miss as you drop by the town with your kids. During warm seasons, you can ready your rods and reels to catch freshwater fish. Just have your fishing license at hand and you’ll be good to go. Or you can have a local licensed fishing guide give you a tour around the vicinity via boat ride.

And in winter, it’s your ice skates you should be prepared with as the lake transforms into a sparkling rink for ice skating.

If you’re not up for fishing (or that the season is far from turning the body of water into ice), then simply row and/ or canoe your way atop the still lake and enjoy the painting-like backdrop of trees and marshes.

In case you want to have a few munchies along the way, bring out those sandwiches and cookies, by all means! Just be sure to keep any throwables in your pockets (and not chuck in the lake).

Oh, and a side note, swimming is not allowed in Lake Evergreen. Not even for your furry, 4-pawed buddies!

2. Evergreen Lake Trail

Since you’ve already marked the lake as your first stop, the next thing to do is head on over to its winding trails. Don’t worry because there are several designated trails which have been inspected and are deemed safe even for youngsters. As long as you accompany them the whole way through, you can have a semi-hike-along the greeneries, with pops colors of a variety of flora every few paces.

It’ll be best to don your sports/ hiking shoes to ensure that you and the fam are in your most comfy footwear as you walk from any of the trails’ starting points to the entire stretch of the lake bank, and hill-to-mountaintops.

Additionally, there are trails that go all the way to the peaks of the hills, for everybody to have an opportunity for a bird’s eye view of this nature-eutopia for the family.

Alternately, older kids and adults can have a guided wilderness trek up steeper mountains and rock inclinations. Rock climbing, anyone? You can sign up for it with registered groups around the area.

3. Lake Bank Rest And Recreation

One of the best leisurely things to plan when you’re at Lake Evergreen is a lakeshore picnic. Friends and families can spread out, set up your own chairs, umbrellas, and picnic mats (or choose a table, if you’ll be able to quickly reserve one).

It’s another cost-effective yet super worthwhile picnic by the lake where kids can even build sandcastles and play games on the shore itself.