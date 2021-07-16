In this era where people want to belong to their choices, choosing the right path for a bright future is one of them. To clear the haze, people prefer talking to experienced ones around them or counselors who have a better approach towards building a career. To compile all of it and more, we have come up with some job oriented skill development courses and major facts attached to the scenario that, why is it important to pursue these courses online .

Why is it important to pursue job oriented diploma courses?

It is a fact that none of us knows it all, therefore these diploma courses can train a graduate, post graduate, a trainee or just a fresher. Irrespective of the degrees they hold, they still might lack some technical or soft skills that a particular job opportunity might ask for.

Despite ample job opportunities out there in the market for every individual, be it fresher or experienced, people are still unable to grab those opportunities. Due to the unexpected gap year between their academic courses and the demanded courses, people tend to lack those particular skills which their dream job or company asks for.

What are exactly some of those skills?

There’s a fine line between talent and skill. Talent is something which you are born with, which cannot be taught or nurtured within whereas one can be taught a particular skill, which could be polished with time. Therefore, here are some job-oriented skills that can be learnt from these diploma courses online.

Computer and Software

Mobile Development

Digital Marketing

Machine Learning

Earn Online

Government Job preparation

HR skill

These are some of those skills which can be taught in various diploma courses and thus help you to dig for better opportunities with more skills and confidence to shine brighter in that particular field.

Top 5 most popular job oriented diploma courses are:

These diploma courses are short-term programs that usually are for 6-12 months, therefore these diploma courses tend to be the right fit for interested candidates in enlightening themselves with knowledge and skill set.

PG Diploma in Management – In this particular course, various terms can be learnt like marketing management, business administration, financial management, strategic management, supply chain management and more. Not only these skills but in addition to this, one can get familiar with specialization tracks business management, retail management, banking insurance & finance service, and information technology. PG Diploma in Data Science – This particular course is designed for working professionals, where also students can pick up various specialization programs as per their area of interests like deep learning, natural language processing, business intelligence/data analytics, business analytics, and data engineering. Once you have this diploma in hand, various job roles will be available for you like data analyst , data scientist, data engineer, product analyst and machine learning engineer PG Diploma in Machine Learning and AI – This course can be covered online over 450 hours of learning, which is divided into 8 modules – Data Science Tool Kit, Statistics and Exploratory Data Analytics, Machine Learning – I, Machine Learning – II, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, Reinforcement Learning, and Deployment & Capstone Projects. With this certification, you will be eligible for roles like ML Engineer, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, AI Engineer, and ML Architect. PG Diploma in Software Development – In this course of software development, one can learn over 9 projects and 15 programming tools and languages. Learning about building websites, web apps, backend APIs and interactive web UIs will also be a part of this learning procedure.

PG Diploma in Preventive and Promotive Healthcare – This course being the best and most famous job oriented diploma course. Due to the current lifestyle pattern which is constantly putting people in bed with major ailments and therefore people look for ways to combat these diseases like depression, obesity, cancer and cardiac issues and this is what we teach them in this course of learning and enlightenment