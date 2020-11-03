Top 5 Tips for New Amazon Sellers

Choosing to get your business going on Amazon could be a defining moment in the future for your company. A lot of enterprises have become successful off the e-commerce platform and naturally, you’re probably keen to follow in their footsteps. However, as much as many have succeeded, there’s also those who have not.

Sometimes, getting started is the hardest part. Click here is a quick guide to Amazon selling that will have you up and running on the right foot.

1. The Customer Always Comes First

When you read enough customer reviews online, you’ll find that if there is one thing that customer’s value most, it’s good service. The customer service they receive can matter almost as much as the product itself.

On Amazon, the more positive customer reviews you get, the more likely your product will get noticed. More visibility, in turn, translates to more sales. It is for this reason that you should prioritize customer service from the get-go.

2. Get the Branding and Packaging Right

Familiar with the saying, “the first impression makes the biggest impact”? Your customers will ideally interact with your packaging first therefore you need to make a good first impression. Appropriate packaging is also essential to ensure the product gets to the customer in perfect condition.

Keep in mind that Amazon ships worldwide. Some products are highly sensitive and if the logistics are complex, the product might get damaged before it reaches the customer if not well packaged.

3. Be Wise With Your Pricing Strategy

Unless you are selling a very unique or exclusive range of products, the pricing of your products can make or break your business. If you put too high a price tag on your merchandise, you might end up pricing yourself out of business. Potential customers will simply look for another vendor.

On the other hand, if your price is too low, you will eat into your potential profits. Pricing is, therefore, essential to both your entry and long-term strategy in the online business.

4. Physically Inspect Your Products

Quality control is also essential when starting out your business. When sourcing products from different suppliers, you will occasionally encounter a few damaged goods. As a seller, you must separate them from the good stock to prevent avoidable complaints from your customers.

5. Meet the Expected Standards

As a vendor on Amazon, it is paramount that you meet the standards as defined by the company. As part of their quality control, Amazon tracks products sold to their respective customers. This is done to determine whether the order arrived on time or of the expected quality, quantity, and, most importantly, any dispute with the seller.

Positive feedback from your clients will work in your favor since the Amazon algorithm will rank you higher up the customer search queries.

The Bottom Line: Know Your Basics & Leverage the Platform

Starting a business is one thing but successfully running it is another. E-commerce has tried to level the playing field especially for small businesses competing with industry conglomerates. Amazon as a platform has made it possible to reach customers worldwide from the convenience of your smartphone or computer.