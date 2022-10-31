Top Advantages of Implementing Access Control Systems in a Building

[ source ]

Security is something businesses cannot ignore, whether they are small-scale or large-scale. This is even more important if you have sensitive data or expensive equipment that you need to protect. A building access control software decides which employees are allowed access and which are denied. Not only does this help make life easier for all employees, but you can also keep the workplace secure and save money.

Since access control is an electrical form of restriction, it can be used in buildings, offices, schools, and hospitals. It helps create restricted areas/rooms and can be implemented on certain doors, outside gates, or floors. If you are a business building owner, you may wonder whether investing in an access control system is the right choice. Today, we shall look at the top advantages of getting one to help you decide.

What Is an Access Control System?

Access control is a security strategy that decides who is allowed access and who isn’t. This security concept is crucial for businesses as it helps safeguard both data and equipment. There are two types of access control:

helps restrict physical areas such as buildings, rooms, campuses, and IT equipment. Access card readers, user credentials, and reports are used to deny/allow access. Control panels, alarms, and lockdown features may be used for added security. Logical access control restricts unauthorized access to system files, data, and corporate networks. Login credentials, passwords, biometric scans, personal identification numbers, security tokens, and MFA (multi-factor authentication) are used to ensure secure access.

Advantages of Access Control Systems in Buildings

Eliminates the Need for Traditional Keys

Access restriction to specific areas requires separate keys. The larger a building is, the more locks you will need. Janitors may have to roam around with bulky key rings and losing a few keys becomes easier. Even finding the right key can become quite a hassle.

An access control system comes in and helps eradicate all these issues. Not only does it save time, but it also saves numerous visits from a locksmith. The best part is that access control keys cannot be duplicated, so security is staunch.

If an employee forgets to turn their key in or if it is lost, your locks may need to be changed. With access control, this issue is eliminated.

Access control systems offer a set-and-forget feature. This means employees with access do not need to ask for authorization to access restricted areas continually.

Pin inputs and key card scans act as substitutes for regular keys, making access management simple and easier.

Keeps Track of Incoming and Outgoing Visitors

Access control systems help track people entering or exiting a building. You can also check similar data for certain rooms, floors, and other restricted areas. Even the date and time are recorded to ensure maximum security, and you can also find out if employees are truly working during duty hours.

If theft or accidents occur, you can quickly see who entered or exited a specific area to catch the culprit. Using access credentials further helps one ensure that people present in an area are those that have been granted access, whether the monitor knows them personally or not.

It Helps Save Time, Energy, and Money

Access control software helps save money invested on added security personnel and many locks. Control systems can be synced with heating, cooling, and lighting systems, saving money. These systems will only turn on and use fuel and resources when someone is in a particular area or room. They also shut off automatically when no one is present. Increased security also means you do not have to spend as much money on other security solutions.

Company assets, equipment, and office supplies are protected from prying eyes

Computer bank and supply closet access is only given to IT professionals

Employees stay vigilant because they know their entries and exits are tracked

Schools/hospitals can restrict access to labs and areas with chemicals or dangerous equipment. Access is given to those that follow safety procedures to minimize accidents.

Creates a Safer and Friendlier Working Environment

Since all staff do not work simultaneously, access control makes it easier for them to come and go. The best part is that employees can enter earlier even if no one is around, and managers do not need to stay back to lock doors after everyone leaves. This means greater flexibility for all employees and easier schedule management. Plus, managers do not have to be physically present on-site to check on visitors/employees.

The system aids in background checks and allows managers to let in visitors they truly trust. Employees are kept safe during emergencies as you can immediately restrict access to certain areas if an accident occurs. Fail-safe locks help unlock all doors, so exiting a building during a fire or accident is made easy without the need for keys. Financial records, client data, and health information can all be kept safe by restricting access to IT rooms and other critical departments.

Enables Compliance and Multi Access

Regulations for physical data security can be followed by using access control systems. These include:

HIPAA compliance is necessary for the healthcare sector. Medical records of students/employees/patients must be kept secure.

Financial information must be protected in the eCommerce industry.

Server and data access must be restricted in the IT niche.

Apart from compliance, access control also aids in multiple-location access. Multiple buildings, such as two campuses for a college or two hospital wings, can be accessed with the same security key. People at the administrative and managerial levels do not need separate keys to access each building, saving a lot of time and trouble. Various permissions can be granted based on position levels.

Endnote

An access control system is a great modern, sophisticated, and secure tool. It eliminates many problems associated with the conventional lock and key method. Investing in one can save you time, resources, and energy.