Top Data Science Courses in Canada

Some of the technological trends such as blockchain, Internet of Things(IoT), artificial intelligence(AI), cloud computing, etc. have been the trends of this decade that are going to foresee a major takeover in the technological innovations. The roots of all these latest trends have been in the collection of big data. Ever since big data has been collected over the past decade, it was felt that it could be put to something more useful than just storing the data. That’s how big data got started using to get some more insights from it.

Talking about Canada, it has seen growth in the technological sector in 2019. According to Cyberprovinces, a report by CompTiaNet tech employment increased by nearly 60,000 positions in 2019, a growth rate of 3.6% over the previous year, and now totals an estimated 1.72 million workers. Since 2011, net tech employment in Canada has increased by an estimated 282,000 net new jobs. The figures include technology professionals working in technical positions and business professionals employed by technology companies.

Canada requires professionals from various domains such as big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, robotics, and other areas. While all of the trends play an equally important role in the innovation of new business solutions, data science becomes an integral part of them. This article is dedicated to those professionals who wish to learn data science basics with an in-depth course.

The Best Courses in Canada

Listed below are the best data science programs. The first four are the online courses that can be learned from anywhere. The last one is an offline classroom program from a university located in Canada.

Post Graduate Program in Data Science by Simplilearn

This post-graduate program in data science is offered by Simplilearn in partnership with Purdue University and collaboration with IBM. This is one of the best programs that a student can get to learn from. The key concepts that are covered include machine learning, python, R, and many more. There will be live online classes with 200+ hours of interaction. The best thing about online sessions is that it will be led by industry experts who will share their valuable experience with the students so that they can get the real information. The programs also include exclusive hackathons and ask me anything sessions by IBM. It will turn out to be helpful in clearing out doubts. To make the concepts clearer and get hands-on practice, the program offers 25+ projects with industry datasets from amazon, uber, Comcast, etc.

Lastly, if you will perform best you will be getting amazing placement offers from top hiring companies.

Courses covered:

R programming for data science, Data Science with R, Python for data science, Data Science with Python, Machine learning, Natural language processing, Tableau training, Data science capstone

Nanodegree Program in Data Science by Udacity

The nano degree program in Data Science, provided by Udacity has an estimated duration of 4 months approximately, which includes 10 hours per week of time. The prerequisites that are required for a professional are SQL, Python, and Statistics. This program will make you learn all the necessary skills required to become a data scientist. The projects are designed by industry experts that are required to complete for an individual.

Topics covered- Solving data science programs, Software engineering for data scientists, Data engineering for data scientists, Experiment design and recommendations, Data science projects.

Key features- Real-world projects from industry, Technical mentor support, Career service, Flexible learning program.

Data Science Specialization on Coursera

The data science specialization course is offered by John Hopkins University on the online course platform- Coursera. The course will make you learn how to use R for cleaning, analyzing, and visualizing data, using Github to manage data science projects, navigating the entire data science pipeline from data acquisition to data publication, and performing regression analysis, least squares, and inference using regression models. Listed below are the courses that are covered under this specialization:

Data science toolbox, R programming, Getting and Cleaning Data, Exploratory data analysis, Reproducible research, Statistical Inference, Regression models, Practical machine learning, Developing data products, Data science capstone.

Key features- Shareable course and specialization certificates, Self-paced learning, Graded assignments with peer feedback.

HarvardX Data Science program by EdX

This professional certificate is offered by Harvard X on EdX. It aims at preparing you for the real-life challenges that occur mostly in the business. So to fulfill the requirements of the industry, this course will prepare you with all the important skills required to perform the business challenge.

Key features- expert-instruction, self-paced, 1 year 5 months.

Skills covered- R programming, statistical concepts, Linux, git and GitHub, RStudio, machine learning, etc.

Courses covered- Data science: R basics, visualization, probability, inference and modeling, productivity tools, wrangling, linear regression, machine learning, capstone.

Master of Data Science with the University of British Columbia

This is the offline classroom program at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and Kelowna, Canada. This is a 10-month program. It is designed for students to bridge the existing gap between students and the industry requirements. It trains students with the best technical skills and practical skills. As a result, the students become confident enough to seize the best opportunities for themselves. It requires an individual to fulfill some of the requirements before getting themselves enrolled in the course.

Courses covered: Programming for data science, Computing platforms for data science, Programming for data manipulation, Descriptive statistics and probability for data science, Data visualization, Algorithms and data structures, Statistical inference and computation, Supervised learning, Regression, Feature and model selection, Data science and workflows, Databases and data retrieval, Communication and argumentation, Unsupervised learning, Collaborative software development, Experimentation, and causal inference, Privacy, ethics and security, Advanced machine learning, Web and cloud computing.

Start your Data Science Career Today

Data science has seen growth opportunities like never before. Talking about Canada, it generates employment opportunities in the field of tech every year. It is thus, the best opportunity for people willing to work in Canada to seize the opportunities for themselves. So what are you waiting for? Enroll yourself in a course that best suits your needs in data science. Remember that data science is equally challenging and requires enthusiasm and advanced capabilities to achieve the best performance. In such a situation, you must learn all the skills required and get trained by industry experts.