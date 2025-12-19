Oregon’s Central Coast is a breathtaking stretch of coastline that offers a wide array of activities and attractions for visitors. From stunning beaches to charming coastal towns, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. In this article, we’ll explore some of the top things to do along Oregon’s Central Coast.

Explore the Beaches

The Central Coast is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Oregon. Whether you’re looking to surf, swim, or simply soak up the sun, you’ll find plenty of options. Some of the most popular beaches include Newport’s Nye Beach, Yachats’ Cape Perpetua, and Lincoln City’s seven miles of sandy shoreline. If you’re looking for a unique beach experience, consider renting a L incoln C ity beach house for a weekend getaway.

Visit the Lighthouses

The Central Coast is dotted with historic lighthouses that offer stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. The Yaquina Head Lighthouse in Newport is a must-see, standing at 93 feet tall and dating back to 1873. The Heceta Head Lighthouse near Florence is another popular spot, offering tours and a bed and breakfast for overnight stays.

Hike the Trails

The Central Coast is home to numerous hiking trails that offer breathtaking views of the coastline and surrounding forests. The Cape Perpetua Scenic Area near Yachats features over 26 miles of trails, including the popular Captain Cook Trail and the Giant Spruce Trail. The Drift Creek Falls Trail near Lincoln City is another popular hike, leading to a stunning 75-foot waterfall.

Explore the Coastal Towns

The Central Coast is home to several charming coastal towns that are worth exploring. Newport is a popular destination, known for its historic Bayfront district and the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Depoe Bay is another must-visit town, known as the “Whale Watching Capital of the Oregon Coast” due to its resident gray whales. Florence is a quaint town with a thriving art scene and a historic Old Town district.

Go Fishing or Crabbing

The Central Coast is a paradise for fishing and crabbing enthusiasts. The Yaquina Bay in Newport is a popular spot for Dungeness crab, while the Siletz Bay in Lincoln City is known for its abundant clams. Deep-sea fishing charters are also available, offering the chance to catch halibut, rockfish, and even tuna.

Visit the Museums

The Central Coast is home to several fascinating museums that offer a glimpse into the region’s history and culture. The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport is a must-visit, featuring exhibits on local marine life and a popular shark tunnel. The Burrows House Museum in Newport offers a glimpse into the life of a wealthy family in the early 1900s, while the North Lincoln County Historical Museum in Lincoln City showcases the area’s logging and fishing history.

Attend a Festival

The Central Coast hosts numerous festivals throughout the year, celebrating everything from music to food to the arts. The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival in February is a popular event, featuring local seafood and wine tastings. The Siletz Bay Music Festival in Lincoln City offers classical music performances throughout the summer, while the Florence Rhododendron Festival in May celebrates the blooming of the region’s stunning rhododendrons.

From stunning beaches to charming coastal towns, Oregon’s Central Coast offers a wide array of activities and attractions for visitors. Whether you’re looking to hike the trails, explore the lighthouses, or simply relax on the beach, you’ll find plenty of options along this breathtaking stretch of coastline. So pack your bags, hit the road, and discover all that the Central Coast has to offer.