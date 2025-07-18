Brand visibility in the workplace isn’t just about business cards and email signatures. One of the most effective — and often overlooked — ways to promote your business is through custom-branded workwear. Whether on the job site, in a warehouse, or attending trade events, well-branded apparel helps your team look professional and cohesive while subtly advertising your business at every opportunity.

From polo shirts to hi-vis vests and work singlets, adding your logo to staff clothing is a simple move that can elevate your brand presence. If you’re just starting out with branded uniforms or looking to refresh your current gear, here are our top tips for adding your company logo to workwear.

Choose the Right Garments for the Job

Before thinking about logo placement, start by selecting practical and comfortable garments suited to your industry. In hot Australian climates, lightweight and breathable options like work singlets are a staple on construction sites and in trades-based environments. For client-facing roles or cooler settings, consider collared shirts, jackets, or fleece tops. Ensure the clothing you choose can withstand daily wear, washing, and the application method you plan to use for the logo (such as embroidery or heat transfer).

Prioritise Quality Logo Application Methods

There are several methods to apply logos to clothing, and your choice can impact how long the branding lasts — and how professional it looks.

Embroidery offers a premium finish and is highly durable, making it ideal for thick garments like polos, jackets, and hats.

offers a premium finish and is highly durable, making it ideal for thick garments like polos, jackets, and hats. Heat transfer printing works well for detailed designs or large logos, especially on lightweight fabrics.

works well for detailed designs or large logos, especially on lightweight fabrics. Screen printing is cost-effective for large batch orders and provides vibrant, long-lasting results.

Work with a supplier who understands your fabric type and can advise on the most appropriate option for each garment.

Be Strategic with Logo Placement

Logo placement affects both visibility and comfort. Common spots include:

Left chest: Ideal for small, clean logos — visible without being intrusive.

Ideal for small, clean logos — visible without being intrusive. Back (upper or centre): Great for larger branding and slogans.

Great for larger branding and slogans. Sleeves or caps: Subtle placement options for secondary logos or team identifiers.

Balance prominence with practicality. Avoid placing logos in high-stretch or high-sweat areas where the branding could warp or fade over time.

Keep Branding Consistent

Use the same version of your logo (including colours, fonts, and proportions) across all pieces of clothing. Consistent branding reinforces your identity and makes your team easily recognisable on-site and in public. To achieve this, provide your printer or supplier with high-resolution artwork files and any branding guidelines you follow.

Factor in Safety Requirements

If your team works in environments requiring high visibility, your workwear must meet relevant Australian safety standards. When branding hi-vis gear, ensure that logos don’t obscure reflective elements or compromise visibility. Opt for logo placements that work alongside safety panels — such as the chest or upper back — and use colour contrasts that maintain the garment’s compliance.

Order Samples First

Before rolling out branded uniforms across your team, order a sample of each garment with the logo applied. This allows you to check:

Sizing and fit

Logo positioning

Colour accuracy and clarity

Comfort and durability after washing

It’s a small step that can prevent large, costly mistakes later.

Branded workwear is more than just a uniform — it’s a mobile advertisement for your business and a reflection of your professionalism

Whether you’re printing logos on hi-vis vests or breathable work singlets, the key is to prioritise quality, comfort, and consistency. With the right approach, you’ll have your team representing your brand with pride — and making a lasting impression wherever they go.