Top Tips for Designing a Logo for Your Company

The logo serves as the face of the business, as it creates an impression that significantly impacts the company’s identity. Customers associate your brand with your logo, so it’s crucial that it effectively represents what you wish to convey. If you are starting a business or have already started but don’t have a logo yet, now is the time to get one. It will improve your credibility and brand recall. Below are some tips to consider in the logo design.

Incorporate your history

Since the logo is about your company, your history is an important part of it. Think of how you started, then take cues that you can incorporate into your logo. An excellent example of this is the fast food giant McDonald’s. Seeing that golden “M” logo immediately reminds you of this crowd favorite. The golden arches in the structure of its first franchise inspired it.

Stay true to your brand

Your brand is what gives your company its identity. Hence, you must be clear on the image you want to impart to your customers. If you want them to see you as trustworthy and professional, you should be consistent with your branding. Everything about your business, from printouts to digital marketing elements, should tell the same story, including your logo. An experienced logo designer can efficiently create a logo that speaks about your brand. You need to work closely with them so they can better grasp what you wish to achieve. These experts will tweak the logo design until you are satisfied with the result.

Keep it simple

Sometimes, less is more, especially when it comes to logos. Keep yours minimal but still eye-catching to get people’s attention effectively. Remember, simple doesn’t always equate to boring. Brainstorm with your partners, employees, family, and friends for ideas that you can use for your logo design. It doesn’t have to be complex because it may not efficiently convey the message you want to tell your audience.

Choose the right colors

Using the right colors in your logo can greatly impact how customers perceive you. There is a psychology behind colors that you can use to your advantage. For instance, blue gives that feeling of intelligence and confidence, which is why it’s common in corporate settings. Yellow is a warm color that exudes a sense of joy, while purple emanates luxury and elegance. So, depending on the message you wish to impart, incorporate the colors that would successfully convey that.

Ensure fonts are readable

Not all logos have text, but if you decide to have it in yours, choose the font carefully, as it could make or break the design. It should be readable but still presentable. If the logo is boring, it will not have recall power.

Be creative

Think outside the box, especially since logo design has no boundaries. For example, you could include a secret message in your logo, like an image that works as text.

Creating a brand logo requires careful thought as it plays a crucial role in your branding. It may need some tweaks along the way, but do not settle until you are satisfied with the result.

Image: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/mobile-smartphone-app-networks-1087845/