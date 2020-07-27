Top Tips For Marketing Your Restaurant

Running a restaurant can be demanding at times. With the competitive market, you need to work a lot harder to get your business known to target customers out there. The highly competitive industry, however, calls for proper and strategic planning to be able to beat your competition in the game. Here are a few tips from Proper Popcorn to help market your restaurant business online.

Create A Mobile-Friendly Website

Many people today use their phones and other handheld devices to access the internet. They also use these devices to shop and order online, food included. According to research, more than 69% of all internet traffic today originates from mobile devices. It would thus be advisable to make the necessary upgrades to ensure your website is mobile-ready and accessing across all browsers. This way, customers wishing to order from either the desktop and mobile version of the site will be covered.

Invest in Professional Food Photography

Photos play a crucial role in food marketing. Consumers want to have a glimpse of what you have to offer visually. You, therefore, need to have detailed and high-quality/high-resolution photos of all the foods and drinks served at the restaurant. Although most camera phones today can take decent pictures, a good quality digital camera can help do the trick. Whoever is taking the photos must, however, have a keen eye of detail. These visuals can/will help boost sales online.

Invest in A Good Photo Gallery System

You will need a good photo gallery system to help manage and share photos across various channels, including social media. Some bit of research is, however, required to identify and determine the best system for the job.

Have A Complete Facebook Profile and Have It Monitored Every Day

Most of your customers are on social media, Facebook to be more specific. With most of your loyal and target customers here, you need to take the extra step to keep them engaged and hungry for more. One way to do this would be to create daily uploads with fresh and sumptuous content. Your profile too should have all the necessary information, including contact details, reviews, location, photos, and a description of the business.

Ensure Your Twitter Profile Is Complete and Monitored Everyday

Twitter, like Facebook, is home to your loyal and target customers. You can thus use Twitter to help market the restaurant as well as build your brand. Be sure to provide all the necessary information that customers will need in case they need to make contact.

Publish Interesting and Engage Content on Twitter and Facebook every day

Simply creating a social media profile isn’t enough. Your followers and target audience want a reason to continue following you. You can do this by providing them a steady stream of exciting and engaging content on both platforms. Posting on multiple social platforms every day can, however, be too much for many restaurant owners. You could take advantage of SocialBee to make it happen. Socialbee is a tool that makes managing social media much easier for just a few dollars.

Create a profile on TripAdvisor