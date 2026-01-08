Topping Off Ceremony Marks Major Milestone For Serán Commercial Manufacturing Facility

(Dan Smithey, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Serán BioScience, celebrates the topping off ceremony | Photo by Cascade Business News)

Serán Bioscience, LLC, in collaboration with leading developer and design-builder Mortenson, hosted a topping-out ceremony on Thursday, January 8, 2026, to celebrate the construction progress of a new commercial scale cGMP manufacturing facility. The topping-out ceremony marks the transition from structural construction to interior build-out. Slated to open in Q2 2027, the facility is the third building and the centerpiece of Serán’s new 100,000-square-foot commercial manufacturing campus. The campus positions Bend as a growing hub for advanced pharmaceutical development while supporting flexible end-to-end solutions for complex medicines and helping pharmaceutical partners accelerate their pipelines.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in Serán’s mission to provide fully integrated support starting with drug discovery and pre-clinical services, to first-in-human (FiH) trials, and ultimately to commercial-scale production of small-molecule therapeutics. Adjacent to the manufacturing facility, Serán last fall completed two new warehouse and light manufacturing buildings totaling 50,000 square feet. These spaces support critical materials handling, packaging, labeling and logistics functions, helping ensure efficient scale-up and dependable supply chain execution.

“Our clients are bringing forward increasingly sophisticated pharmaceuticals which demands equally sophisticated development and manufacturing capabilities,” said Dan Smithey, CEO of Serán BioScience. “Serán is a partner that can solve challenges early and then reliably carry those solutions through to commercial production, and this investment in our campus strengthens our ability to do exactly that. We appreciate the close collaboration with our development and construction partner, Mortenson, as we bring this next phase of Serán’s growth to life.”

“Serán’s project reflects the level of technical complexity and quality standards we see driving growth in life sciences manufacturing today,” said Pat Clemons, project executive with Mortenson. “Our team is proud to support a facility that is purpose-built for advanced pharmaceutical production while contributing to the long-term economic strength of the Bend region.”

Located just minutes from Serán’s existing 90,000-square-foot clinical development and manufacturing campus, the new commercial site will operate as a seamless extension of the company’s established clinical operations and is expected to add as many as 150 employees as manufacturing expands. Serán’s Bend-based workforce currently includes more than 190 highly skilled professionals across ten specialized buildings equipped with advanced technologies such as nano milling, micronization, dry and wet granulation, single and multi-layer tableting, aqueous and organic solvent coating, encapsulation, spray-dried dispersions, powder for inhalation and twin-screw melt extrusion. Together, these capabilities support oral solid dose programs from early formulation through commercial manufacturing, packaging and labeling.

Founded in Bend in 2016, Serán is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization providing a comprehensive suite of development, analytical and clinical manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Serán’s deep experience and expertise in materials science, formulation development, particle and process engineering and pharmaceutical manufacturing enables optimum solutions for their customers’ most difficult drug development challenges.

“We’re proud to support Serán’s continued investment in Bend and its commitment to serving both emerging biotechnology companies and global pharmaceutical organizations,” said Mike Clifford, Vice President and General Manager at Mortenson. “This is a significant life sciences project for Central Oregon. By delivering flexible, science-driven facilities, we’re helping translate innovation into commercially viable therapies while contributing to the continued growth of the region’s life sciences market.”

About Serán BioScience:

Serán BioScience partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate the development and production of complex, patient-centric medicines. The Bend facility reflects the company’s long-term investment in innovation, workforce growth, and collaboration, enhancing Serán’s ability to support the next generation of pharmaceutical solutions while strengthening the regional life sciences ecosystem.

About Mortenson:

Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top-20 builder, developer, and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional, and energy sectors. Mortenson’s expanding portfolio of integrated services helps its customers move their strategies forward, ensuring their investments result in high-performing assets. The result is a turnkey partner, fully invested in the business success of its customers. Founded in 1954, Mortenson has operations across the U.S. with offices in Chicago, Denver, Fargo, Iowa City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

