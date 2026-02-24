Touchmark at Pilot Butte Announces Construction of New Cottage Homes

(Rendering courtesy of Touchmark at Pilot Butte)

Touchmark at Pilot Butte has officially broken ground on an exciting community expansion, introducing a brand-new housing option for active adults: independent living cottage homes. This addition will bring 25 thoughtfully designed cottage homes, marking the first time this popular home style has been available at the Bend retirement community.

Cottage homes have been especially sought-after at sister community, Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village, where they remain the most popular and consistently waitlisted home type.

Touchmark anticipates strong demand for Touchmark at Pilot Butte as well, with the new cottages offering an ideal blend of privacy, architectural appeal, and connection to community life.

Each single-level home offers approximately 1,300 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a single-car garage, and inviting indoor and outdoor areas. Residents can choose from lodge, craftsman, or transitional architecture to match their personal style. Interior features include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, gas fireplaces, and walk-in closets. All homes are available with deposit plan pricing, which includes a lower monthly service fee and a significant return on investment should the resident choose to move.

“These cottages are about more than beautiful design — they offer a lifestyle rooted in freedom, connection, and comfort,” says Executive Director Teri Cilley. “Residents will enjoy the flexibility of a private home combined with full access to the exceptional amenities and social opportunities that make Touchmark such a vibrant place to live.”

Nestled within a walkable neighborhood just steps from Touchmark’s amenities — including the ALX restaurant, Wally’s full-service bar, Health & Fitness Club, salon, theater, and more—this new offering enhances the options for adults 55+ seeking meaningful connection and maintenance-free living in Central Oregon.

Construction is now underway, with the first phase of homes anticipated to be completed in summer 2026 and additional homes scheduled for completion later in the year. Designed by Touchmark Development & Construction, the project is being built in collaboration with CS Construction. Priority reservations are currently open, with early applicants able to select from the widest range of available homes.

About Touchmark:

Touchmark at Pilot Butte belongs to the Touchmark family of full-service retirement communities across North America. With over 45 years of experience serving older adults, the company is fully employee-owned and operated, with no external investors, and remains dedicated to the mission of enhancing lives through outstanding service and thoughtfully designed communities that support a Full Life.

