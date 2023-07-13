Tour of Homes Build Helps Send Local Kids to Camp Tamarack

The Tour of Homes kicks off on Friday and one of the homes on the tour was built as a fundraiser to help send local kids to Camp Tamarack, which provides Outdoor School to over 2,000 kids in the Bend area, in addition to a traditional Summer Camp. The funds raised will go to their high school student leader program, the expedition team and camp scholarships.

Greg Welch has spent decades creating beautiful homes in Central Oregon. This year is a special one for him — he and his wife Manuela have a house on the Tour of Homes, a popular summer event to showcase beautiful properties around Bend that he is using as an opportunity to help support Camp Tamarack, a local nonprofit that provides outdoor school and summer camp to local kids. Two of their own children have had the chance to attend Camp Tamarack and they are passionate about supporting other kids having this experience to adventure, play games, enjoy crafts and lake time and grow in the outdoors.

Greg has approached this fundraiser from a multi-pronged approach, including contributions of various levels from the folks who worked to build the home on Lot 75 in Discovery West, including the listing brokers on the sale of the home, Jacquie Sebulsky and Michele Anderson from Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty. Together with Charlie Anderson, the executive director of Camp Tamarack, they have put together a cadre of fundraising ambassadors (who are also high school student leaders at camp) to gather donations from local businesses that will be raffled off at the Tour of Homes. Raffle prizes include a paddleboard, a mountain bike, a five-night stay at a vacation home in downtown Bend and your very own friend and family day at camp and many more! Raffle tickets will be available at the tour for $5 apiece and can also be purchased directly from listing broker, Michele Anderson (541-633-9760).

“Tamarack is a special place for our community and we are so grateful to the families and supporters who help make camp what it is today,” said Charlie Anderson, Camp Tamarack executive director. “We have worked hard to share Tamarack with as many kids as possible. Through outdoor school and summer camp, we will work with just over 4,000 kiddos this year, which is amazing!! We truly want to be a resource for our community…to our 5th and 6th graders through Outdoor School, for kids ages 8-13 through Summer Camp and to our high schoolers through our Student Leader program. So many thanks to the generosity of Greg Welch Construction and the many business who have contributed to the raffle we are looking forward to the many people who will get to see a beautiful home at 1164 NW Pitman Place and by purchasing a raffle, perhaps winning one of the great raffle packages we have available while helping us at Camp Tamarack where we believe in the inspirational power of the outdoors to break down barriers, foster connections, learn from each other and grow as a community.”

During the tour of homes this weekend (July 14-16) and next (July 21-23), people can purchase raffle tickets as they walk through the home to enter to win items to help raise additional funds for the camp. Some of the raffle items include:

Stand up paddleboard from Stand on Liquid

Mountain bike from Webcyclery

Memberships to the Athletic Club of Bend

Five-night stay at a vacation rental in the heart of Bend

Gift cards from Washington, Drake, Sparrow Bakery, Cuppa Yo, Mountain Burger, Village Baker, Widgi Creek Pickleball and so many more

Outdoor blankets from Rumpl

A private family day at Camp Tamarack!

The home built as a fundraiser is located at 1164 NW Pittman Place, Bend OR 97703.

coba.org/tour-of-homes • camptamarack.com • youtu.be/xaN_alLsxWw