Tower Theatre Foundation Announces 2026 Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation and Marianne Watson established the Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts in memory of the Tower’s longtime member, sponsor, volunteer, and Board Chair. Doug was a true advocate for the arts, especially the Tower’s LessonPLAN education programs, and reveled in seeing an audience of enthusiastic school kids react to live performances.

The Doug Watson Scholarship empowers students across Central Oregon who plan to pursue their creative passions after high school. The following 2026 recipients will each receive $5,000 to further their arts education:

Miriam Egoavil: Madras High School, Class of 2026

“Receiving The Doug Watson Scholarship will allow me to continue my passion for music while pursuing a Biology major and a minor in Music at Oregon State University. Giving me the opportunity to stay involved in their band program while continuing to grow academically and musically. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue building my future through music and education.”

Logan Edmonds: Crook County High School, Class of 2026

“I’m so grateful to be chosen for the Doug Watson Scholarship. I had a lot of fun in high school theater and I hope to continue to learn more about the field. I will use the scholarship money to pursue a theatre major at Southern Oregon University, which I hope to use to work at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.”

Dylan Jones: Mountain View High School, Class of 2026

“I am so grateful to receive the Doug Watson Scholarship as I move into studying a B.M. In Guitar Performance at the University of Idaho. The Tower Theatre has given me so much, both as an audience member enjoying brilliant shows, as well as a performer on their stage. As I pursue guitar and eventually private teaching, I just hope to live up to those who inspired me to continue on my path as a musician; I would not be receiving this award without them.”

“The brilliance and dedication shown by this year’s recipients are a testament to the enduring power of performing arts education. We aren’t just awarding scholarships; we’re fueling the dreams of young creatives who embody the very best of our artistic community,” said the Tower’s Director of Education, Dani Wyeth, in announcing the winning applicants.

About Tower Theatre Foundation:

The historic 460-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community.

towertheatre.org