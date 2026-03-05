Tower Theatre Foundation Announces 2026 Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation is now accepting applications for their annual Doug Watson Scholarship for the Performing Arts. The Foundation and Marianne Watson established the program in memory of longtime member, sponsor, volunteer and Board Chair. Doug was a true advocate for the arts, especially the Tower’s LessonPLAN Education Programs, and reveled in seeing an audience of enthusiastic school kids react to live performances.

In honor of Doug Watson’s legacy and commitment to performing arts, the scholarship will empower students across Central Oregon to pursue their creative passions. The Tower Theatre Foundation will award $5,000 to three graduating high school seniors from Central Oregon who plan to study performing arts discipline in college, such as film, music, dance, or theatre.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the Watson family, along with the many community members whose support brought this to life. Their generosity and partnership made all the difference,” said Dani Wyeth, director of education for the Tower Theatre Foundation.

Applications are now available on the Tower’s website at towertheatre.org, with the deadline to apply by April 10. The selection committee consists of Tower staff, board members and community volunteers who will review applications. Award recipients will be notified on May 8.

More information about the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation’s LessonPLAN Education Programs and the Doug Watson Scholarship is available at towertheatre.org.

The historic 460-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community.

