Tower Theatre Foundation Announces ACT 2 of 2025-26 Season

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation announced Act 2 (January-June 2026) performances of their current season. The historic nonprofit theatre curated live music, films, dance, speakers and vocal acts to reflect the organization’s longstanding commitment to bring a variety of performing arts to Central Oregon. The annual Page to Screen series returns with three free film screenings in partnership with Deschutes Public Library and the Assistance League of Bend.
“Act 2 of this season at the Tower is where we dream big,” says Stacy Koff, programming director of the Tower Theatre Foundation. “It’s a celebration of music, stories, and global voices that move us in every way. From the joyous harmonies of Ladysmith Black Mambazo to the soul-stirring blues of Devon Allman, from Sierra Hull’s dazzling mandolin mastery to the party-starting energy of the SugarHill Gang, every performance brings its own spark. This is a season built to inspire, surprise, and connect us through the power of live music and performance.”
“We are not just presenting entertainment, we’re creating a cultural heartbeat for Central Oregon, and every night offers something unexpected,” adds Koff.
The Foundation’s 2025-26 Season Act 2 includes the following performances:
January 15, 2026: Left Behind
January 23, 2026: Page to Screen: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
January 31, 2026: Hot Buttered Rum
February 3, 2026: International Guitar Night
February 11, 2026: Peppa Pig: My First Concert
February 12, 2026: Moanin’ Frogs
February 13, 2026: Blues Harmonica Blowout
March 3, 2026: Women of Americana
March 4, 2026: Ladysmith Black Mambazo
March 7, 2026: JigJam
March 9, 2026: Devon Allman Blues Summit
March 10, 2026: Artrageous
March 13, 2026: Page to Screen: The Wild Robot (2024)
March 14, 2026: The Selena Experience
March 15, 2026: Mitchum Yacoub & Jungle Fire
March 17, 2026: Irish Rambling House
Match 19, 2026: Josh Blue
March 23, 2026: Rhythm of the Dance
March 25, 2026: Tophouse
March 28, 2026: Toubab Krewe
March 30, 2026: Donavon Frankenreiter
April 1, 2026: Bluebird Improv with Liam Gibler
April 2, 2026: Drum Tao
April 7, 2026: Psychology of a Serial Killer
April 8, 2026: Black Violin
April 9, 2026: Eggy with Taper’s Choice
April 10, 2026: Charlie Chaplin’s Smile with Phillippe Quint
April 14, 2026: Chanticleer with C.O. Mastersingers
April 16, 2026: Phil Cook
April 22, 2026: National Geographic Live: Andres Ruzo
April 24, 2026: Sierra Hull
May 5, 2026: Repertory Dance Theatre
May 6, 2026: Sprout Film Festival
May 8, 2026: Portland Cello Project
May 11, 2026: 360 AllStars
May 15, 2026: Page to Screen: Dog Man (2025)
May 16, 2026: Helen Keaney with Shanan Kelley
May 21, 2026: Sugarhill Gang with DJ Ells (rescheduled date)
June 2, 2026: Wisdom of Happiness
June 4, 2026: Admiral Radio
June 11, 2026: Tab Benoit with Ghalia Volt Band
June 13, 2026: One Night in Memphis
For full event descriptions and tickets, please visit our calendar at towertheatre.org. Tickets for all shows are currently on presale for Tower Members until 11am on Tuesday, October 28. Public sales begin on Tuesday, October 28 at 11am. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Box Office, over the phone by calling 541-317-0700, or online at towertheatre.org. Seats are reserved but select performances will have the first three rows removed for dancing in front of the stage.
About Tower Theatre Foundation:
The historic 460-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community.