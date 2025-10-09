Tower Theatre Foundation Announces ACT 2 of 2025-26 Season

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation announced Act 2 (January-June 2026) performances of their current season. The historic nonprofit theatre curated live music, films, dance, speakers and vocal acts to reflect the organization’s longstanding commitment to bring a variety of performing arts to Central Oregon. The annual Page to Screen series returns with three free film screenings in partnership with Deschutes Public Library and the Assistance League of Bend.

“Act 2 of this season at the Tower is where we dream big,” says Stacy Koff, programming director of the Tower Theatre Foundation. “It’s a celebration of music, stories, and global voices that move us in every way. From the joyous harmonies of Ladysmith Black Mambazo to the soul-stirring blues of Devon Allman, from Sierra Hull’s dazzling mandolin mastery to the party-starting energy of the SugarHill Gang, every performance brings its own spark. This is a season built to inspire, surprise, and connect us through the power of live music and performance.”

“We are not just presenting entertainment, we’re creating a cultural heartbeat for Central Oregon, and every night offers something unexpected,” adds Koff.

The Foundation’s 2025-26 Season Act 2 includes the following performances:

January 15, 2026: Left Behind

January 23, 2026: Page to Screen: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

January 31, 2026: Hot Buttered Rum

February 3, 2026: International Guitar Night

February 11, 2026: Peppa Pig: My First Concert

February 12, 2026: Moanin’ Frogs

February 13, 2026: Blues Harmonica Blowout

March 3, 2026: Women of Americana

March 4, 2026: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

March 7, 2026: JigJam

March 9, 2026: Devon Allman Blues Summit

March 10, 2026: Artrageous

March 13, 2026: Page to Screen: The Wild Robot (2024)

March 14, 2026: The Selena Experience

March 15, 2026: Mitchum Yacoub & Jungle Fire

March 17, 2026: Irish Rambling House

Match 19, 2026: Josh Blue

March 23, 2026: Rhythm of the Dance

March 25, 2026: Tophouse

March 28, 2026: Toubab Krewe

March 30, 2026: Donavon Frankenreiter

April 1, 2026: Bluebird Improv with Liam Gibler

April 2, 2026: Drum Tao

April 7, 2026: Psychology of a Serial Killer

April 8, 2026: Black Violin

April 9, 2026: Eggy with Taper’s Choice

April 10, 2026: Charlie Chaplin’s Smile with Phillippe Quint

April 14, 2026: Chanticleer with C.O. Mastersingers

April 16, 2026: Phil Cook

April 22, 2026: National Geographic Live: Andres Ruzo

April 24, 2026: Sierra Hull

May 5, 2026: Repertory Dance Theatre

May 6, 2026: Sprout Film Festival

May 8, 2026: Portland Cello Project

May 11, 2026: 360 AllStars

May 15, 2026: Page to Screen: Dog Man (2025)

May 16, 2026: Helen Keaney with Shanan Kelley

May 21, 2026: Sugarhill Gang with DJ Ells (rescheduled date)

June 2, 2026: Wisdom of Happiness

June 4, 2026: Admiral Radio

June 11, 2026: Tab Benoit with Ghalia Volt Band

June 13, 2026: One Night in Memphis

For full event descriptions and tickets, please visit our calendar at towertheatre.org. Tickets for all shows are currently on presale for Tower Members until 11am on Tuesday, October 28. Public sales begin on Tuesday, October 28 at 11am. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Box Office, over the phone by calling 541-317-0700, or online at towertheatre.org. Seats are reserved but select performances will have the first three rows removed for dancing in front of the stage.

About Tower Theatre Foundation:

The historic 460-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community.

towertheatre.org