Tower Theatre Foundation Announces Hayden Homes as Spire Partner

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation announced Hayden Homes as their new Spire Partner for the 2025-26 Season. The Foundation’s 2025-26 Season kicks off September 7 and runs through June 2026. Performances include live music, comedy, film and dance events that reflect the organization’s vision to further Central Oregon as a dynamic hub of culture. The Foundation also welcomed Simplicity by Hayden Homes as a sponsor of their popular LessonPLAN Education Series, which already has sold out shows and students on waitlists after being announced August 25.

“At Hayden Homes and Simplicity by Hayden Homes, we believe a strong community is built not only by increasing opportunities for homeownership, but also with shared experiences that bring people together. We’re honored to support the Tower Theatre and its incredible programs, from world-class performances to LessonPLAN’s inspiring educational outreach. It’s our honor to help ensure the arts continue to thrive in Bend and to open doors for the next generation to experience the power of live performance,” said Steve Klingman, president of Hayden Homes.

“A huge thank you to Hayden Homes — the true rock stars behind live music in Bend! With their generous support, the Tower Theatre continues to bring world-class music, performance art, films and heartwarming stories to life on our iconic stage,” said Stacy Koff, programming director of the Tower Theatre Foundation.

Since 2011, LessonPLAN has connected over 60,000 students to the world of performing arts in Central Oregon. Attendees from public, private, and homeschool groups across the region experience theatre matinees and in-school assemblies. “Thanks to the generous support from Simplicity by Hayden Homes, we can continue inspiring students through the power of live performance. Their investment in the Tower Theatre Foundation’s educational program, LessonPLAN, helps us remove barriers, spark creativity, and connect thousands of young people with the arts in meaningful and lasting ways,” said Dani Wyeth, Director of Education for the Tower Theatre Foundation.

For information and tickets to the Foundation’s 2025-26 Season performances, please visit towertheatre.org. Tickets are currently on sale for all Act 1 events. The lineup for Act 2 (February-June 2026) will be announced on October 7 and on member presale. For more information on the LessonPLAN Education Series, please visit the LessonPLAN webpage.

towertheatre.org