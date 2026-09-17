Trading Post Collectors Card Shop Pops Up at Discovery Corner September 16-27

Collectors of all ages will have a new place to buy, sell, trade and connect this September when Trading Post, a collector’s card shop, takes over Discovery Corner in Discovery West for a two-week pop-up, September 16-27.

Trading Post will feature a wide variety of collectible cards, including baseball, football, basketball and Pokémon, with singles, packs and boxes available for purchase. Visitors can also buy, sell and trade cards while connecting with fellow collectors during a full schedule of themed trading nights, casual play and special events.

The idea for the pop-up came from Discovery West resident Ken Natoli, whose family has enjoyed collecting and trading cards for years. “Card collecting has always been a favorite pastime of mine, and more recently, it’s become something my kids really enjoy too,” said Natoli. “Kids are always looking for an opportunity to trade cards, and we thought, why not expand on that and invite the broader community to join in? I’m hoping kids make it a daily stop-in after school!”

Discovery Corner is the central hub of the Discovery West neighborhood, west of NorthWest Crossing, and the locale for several recent events, food and retail pop-ups. “We love using Discovery Corner as a place to bring people together and introduce something new to the neighborhood,” said Valerie Yost, Director of Marketing for Discovery West. “Trading Post is a fun, interactive concept that appeals to serious collectors, kids just discovering the hobby and everyone in between. We’re excited to welcome the community to trade, play and connect.”

Trading Post will be located at Discovery Corner, 1123 NW Ochoa Drive, suite 100 in Bend. The pop-up kicked off Wednesday, September 16, with a Grand Opening and Pokémon Trading Night.

General hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2-7 pm, Fridays from 2-8pm, Saturdays from 10am–8pm and Sundays from 2-6pm.

Other highlights during the two-week run include:

September 17: Football, Soccer & Basketball Trading Night, 5:30pm

September 18: Baseball Trading Night, 5:30pm

September 19: Cards + Coffee with Sparrow Mercado, 10am; Pokémon Trade & Play all day

September 20: Family Trading Day

September 23: Pokémon Trading Night, 5:30pm

September 24: Baseball Trading Night, 5:30pm

September 25: Pack Opening + Raffle, 6pm, held in conjunction with Discovery West’s Food Cart Friday featuring live music by Heller Highwater

September 26: Cards + Coffee with Sparrow Mercado, 10am; Pokémon Trade & Play all day

September 27: Final day of the pop-up

The Trading Post pop-up is part of Discovery West’s ongoing effort to make Discovery Corner a lively neighborhood gathering place through local businesses, events, food, music and rotating experiences.