Transform Summer with Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

(Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend)
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is the place where adventure and learning never stop!
Here’s how we make each summer unforgettable through our nine weeks of fun and educational programming:
- 50 hours of weekly enrichment that sparks curiosity and creativity
- Weekly field trips to explore, learn, and grow beyond the classroom
- Daily nutritious meals to fuel bodies and minds
Your support makes all the difference. Help us ensure no child misses out on a summer filled with opportunities! Visit our website to learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, our mission, programming and more!