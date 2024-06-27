Transform Summer with Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

(Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is the place where adventure and learning never stop!

Here’s how we make each summer unforgettable through our nine weeks of fun and educational programming:

50 hours of weekly enrichment that sparks curiosity and creativity

Weekly field trips to explore, learn, and grow beyond the classroom

Daily nutritious meals to fuel bodies and minds

Your support makes all the difference. Help us ensure no child misses out on a summer filled with opportunities! Visit our website to learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, our mission, programming and more!

This summer every moment counts!

Click Here to Donate!

bgcbend.org