Transforming Lives — The New Shepherd’s House Redmond Center

(Exterior entrance of Shepherd’s House Redmond Center at dusk | Photo by Max Husbands)

The 2023 Human Right to Housing Report Card released by the National Homelessness Law Center gave the United States a failing grade. This does not come as a surprise to Central Oregonians, who have seen a 28 percent spike in homelessness in just one year. In response to this pressing issue, Shepherd’s House took a proactive step by opening another much-needed low-barrier houseless shelter in Redmond. For nearly a decade the organization has been operating a seasonal cold-weather shelter, each year searching for a new location to set up shop. This permanent year-round location is a game-changer, allowing the organization to provide consistent services and focus more on day-to-day programming.

When an opportunity arose in the form of a former restaurant and then church, the Pinnacle team swiftly assessed the space, diligently examined zoning and building codes, and enthusiastically embarked on the design process. The result is the Redmond Center, a place where 48 individuals, including men, women, and children, can find shelter every night and where over 800 meals are provided on a weekly basis.

This facility goes beyond the basics, offering a range of on-site wrap-around services, including case management, counseling, healthcare support, and assistance with housing resources through partnerships within the community.

The architectural design strikes a delicate balance between comfort and resilience. The primary aim is to ensure that visitors not only feel safe but are also inspired to undertake long-lasting, positive transformations. Space has been thoughtfully optimized to include a versatile multi-purpose room, a professional-grade kitchen, three dedicated sleeping areas, and private accommodations for families, alongside essential support spaces. The high ceiling in the common area creates an open and welcoming atmosphere, even when the facility is bustling with activity. In the sleeping areas, lowered ceilings contribute to a cozy ambiance.

Security was a central concern during the project’s development. A meticulous approach to design has resulted in unobstructed sightlines throughout the building, reducing the reliance on security cameras. The generous use of doors and windows with substantial glazing fosters a sense of connection within the facility. The color palette, drawn from the Shepherd House logo, combines soothing blues and warm wood tones, enveloping the environment with a welcoming and safe atmosphere that is uniquely branded.

The ultimate aspiration of this new facility is for residents to regain their footing by participating in the long-term program where they live onsite for one year, but volunteer at the facility for two years, embodying the ethos of community and reciprocity.

Staying true to our mission to enhance lives and communities, the Pinnacle Architecture team volunteered at the new shelter to build an exterior dog run, with materials generously donated by Mike’s Fence Center, and install a felt wall mural in the common space. When our team sees an opportunity to go above and beyond to make a project shine, we can’t resist.

Emily Freed, LEED AP, project manager at Pinnacle Architecture, joined the architecture industry to be part of projects that positively impact communities. At Pinnacle, she continues to share this passion, creating mission-driven places to benefit end-users of the built environment. Expertly guiding project teams, she delivers quality, multifamily, commercial, and civic places.

