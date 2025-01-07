Transworld Business Advisors & USA Pickleball Partner to Bring Free Pickleball Clinic to Summit High School

Transworld Business Advisors and USA Pickleball are hosting a free pickleball clinic for students at Summit High School in Bend, Oregon on Thursday, January 9 at 11:25am.

Transworld Business Advisors is a global network of business brokerage specialists dedicated to helping entrepreneurs buy, sell, and grow their businesses through professional advisory services.

Transworld Business Advisors and USA Pickleball are donating pickleball equipment and are providing students with free pickleball lessons facilitated by USA Pickleball Ambassadors.

This event aims to introduce students to the sport and provide them with the necessary equipment to play pickleball either in P.E. or as an extracurricular activity.

Pickleball is a fast-paced game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, using a paddle and plastic ball with holes.

This event is part of a nationwide series designed to support local students with nearby Transworld offices by promoting physical activity, teamwork, and connection through sports.

WHO: Jonathan Choe, Owner of Transworld Business Advisors of Oregon Central

Donna Servignat, Principal of Summit High School

Mike Carpenter, Athletic Director of Summit High School

USA Pickleball Representatives

Summit High School Students

WHEN: Thursday, January 9, 2025 | 11:25am

WHERE: 2855 NW Clearwater Dr., Bend

About Transworld Business Advisors:

Transworld Business Advisors (TBA) is among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit tworldfranchise.com.

About USA Pickleball:

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

