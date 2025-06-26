The Redmond Municipal Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event in collaboration with IDEMIA, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider since 2013. Travelers will be able to enroll or renew their membership at the main terminal, located at 2252 SE Jesse Butler Cir., Redmond, OR 97756, from July 8-11, 2025. The TSA PreCheck Application Program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents.

The enrollment process is quick, convenient, and even faster when the application is completed online beforehand. During the in-person appointment, applicants are required to provide identity and citizenship documents, fingerprints and a photo will be captured, and then pay for the application fee. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $76.75 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

TSA PreCheck was created in October 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. It’s a great option for travelers looking to save time. Enrolled members have access to TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide, and 99% of members wait 10 minutes or less in a screening lane. TSA PreCheck passengers travel with ease and keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and keep laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items in their bags.

“With summer travel in full swing, we’re excited to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment at RDM,” said Airport Director, Zachary Bass. “It’s a great way to save time at the checkpoint and make your summer getaway even smoother.”

If you are unable to make the Redmond Municipal Airport enrollment event, but are still interested in enrolling in the TSA PreCheck Application Program, please complete the application online and schedule an appointment at one of IDEMIA’s 630+ enrollment centers nationwide. To get started visit: tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov. For more information on the TSA PreCheck program, visit tsa.gov/precheck.

The airport terminal is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Boarding lounge amenities include a children’s play area, Nursing Room, a free book exchange, a coffee/gift shop, a family-friendly restaurant, and a full-service bar (located post-security).

Additional links to TSA, Airport amenities, Air Carrier, and flight information can be found online at flyrdm.com. TSA hours vary depending on flight schedules, generally opening daily 90 minutes prior to the first departure and closing after the final scheduled departure. TSA has limited ability to modify hours for flight delays. If you leave the boarding area, you may not be able to return, so always check with TSA or your airline before exiting.

