Trivia Night is Coming + Big Wins for Students This Spring

Trivia Night May 20th

Trivia Night is almost here! Gather your smart friends and join us at Silver Moon Brewing for a fun evening of competition that directly supports students and classrooms across Bend, La Pine and Sunriver. Proceeds go directly to the schools by way of our Classroom Enrichment grants.

Raffle Tickets: Be sure to enter for a chance to win two round trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies! $20 each or 6 for $100.

Sponsor A Team: We have a few team spots left. Come join the competition!

Click the link below to:

Purchase raffle Tickets

Register to attend

Sponsor a team

Bid on an auction item

Make a donation if you can’t attend

Spring Classroom Enrichments: $30,000+ Back into Classrooms

Thanks to our generous supporters, we awarded over $30,000 in Spring Classroom Enrichment grants to teachers across our schools. These grants fund innovative, hands-on learning — everything from supplies and equipment to special learning experiences that bring curriculum to life.

This program is one of the most direct ways we support students: teachers apply and funding goes straight into classrooms. We’re grateful to our community for making this possible, especially in a year when schools are feeling the impact of budget cuts.

Perseverance Awards: Axel F. Hoch Legacy Scholarships

We’re honored to share an update on our Perseverance Awards. This year, the Axel F. Hoch Legacy Scholarship was awarded to 12 outstanding students from Caldera High School, Bend Senior High, Summit High School and La Pine High School. These students have shown grit, determination and a deep commitment to building a brighter future.

Looking ahead to the 2026–27 school year, we will have 32 scholarship recipients attending both two-year and four-year colleges and trade programs. This growing cohort represents the heart of what the Perseverance Awards are all about — supporting students as they take the next step toward their goals.

blpedfoundation.org