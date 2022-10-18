Turn Your Idea into a Company

Are you an aspiring or new entrepreneur who needs help?

This workshop will help you:

Refine your product or service idea

Identify who your true customer is

Develop a product or service (and save money doing it)

Create effective ways to reach your customers

Register today at eventbrite.com/e/420729863347.

Entrepreneurs that finish the program are eligible to join the OK Accelerator Group. In this group, you will join other entrepreneurs and get ongoing support:

Learn how to overcome business challenges that are specific to your business

Build your brand, website, social media, and advertising campaigns

Find and get funding

Find independent contractors that can help you build your product or service

Learn how to set up bookkeeping, accounting, and financial tracking without the headache

opp-knocks.org