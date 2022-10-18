Turn Your Idea into a Company

Are you an aspiring or new entrepreneur who needs help?
This workshop will help you:
- Refine your product or service idea
- Identify who your true customer is
- Develop a product or service (and save money doing it)
- Create effective ways to reach your customers
Register today at eventbrite.com/e/420729863347.
Entrepreneurs that finish the program are eligible to join the OK Accelerator Group. In this group, you will join other entrepreneurs and get ongoing support:
- Learn how to overcome business challenges that are specific to your business
- Build your brand, website, social media, and advertising campaigns
- Find and get funding
- Find independent contractors that can help you build your product or service
- Learn how to set up bookkeeping, accounting, and financial tracking without the headache