Turn Your Idea Into a Market-Ready Opportunity

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Are your email efforts not paying off? Learn the basic and advanced techniques to propel your business’s email campaigns.

May 5

10am PDT

Fee: $10

Featured Workshop

Market research is critical to your business’s startup and product success. Learn how to reduce risk, strengthen investor confidence, and move from “technology-first” to “problem-first” thinking.

May 12

10am PDT

Fee: $0

Learn the basics of advertising your business on Google! Dive into the different types of ads, understand how keywords and targeting strategies work, and more.

May 13

1pm PDT

Fee: $10

You’ve created an awesome new product or service, but how should you price it? Learn about the different distribution strategies, dive into pricing basics, and get your business in front of the right customers.

May 26

1pm PDT

Fee: $10

Check Out All Upcoming Workshops!

Discover more opportunities to build your business with SCORE’s workshops.

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