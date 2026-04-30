Turn Your Idea Into a Market-Ready Opportunity

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E-Mail Marketing Essentials For Business
Are your email efforts not paying off? Learn the basic and advanced techniques to propel your business’s email campaigns.
May 5
10am PDT
Fee: $10
Register Now
Featured Workshop
Market Research and Idea Validation Workshop
Market research is critical to your business’s startup and product success. Learn how to reduce risk, strengthen investor confidence, and move from “technology-first” to “problem-first” thinking.
May 12
10am PDT
Fee: $0
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Pay Per Click Advertising – Or How Not to Lose Your Shirt on Google
Learn the basics of advertising your business on Google! Dive into the different types of ads, understand how keywords and targeting strategies work, and more.
May 13
1pm PDT
Fee: $10
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Increase Sales and Profits with Pricing and Distribution Strategies
You’ve created an awesome new product or service, but how should you price it? Learn about the different distribution strategies, dive into pricing basics, and get your business in front of the right customers.
May 26
1pm PDT
Fee: $10
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Check Out All Upcoming Workshops!
Discover more opportunities to build your business with SCORE’s workshops.