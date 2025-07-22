Cascade Business News
Turn Your Product into a Revenue Engine

QuickBooks Online Basics You Need to Know

July 25, 2025, 9am PDT

Are you an aspiring or established business owner looking to get started with QuickBooks? Learn the basics of QuickBooks Online and keep your daily business transactions up to date.

Featured Workshop

Increase Sales and Profits with Pricing and Distribution Strategies

July 29, 2025, 1pm PDT

You’ve created an exciting new product or service, but how should you price it? Review distribution and channel strategies and cover pricing basics in our free workshop.

Mastering Intentional Goals: A Success Blueprint for Entrepreneurs

July 30, 2025, 10am PDT

Unlock a powerful new approach to goal setting! Create a blueprint for success and achieve goals through intentionality and adaptability.

Strategies to Identify and Reach Your Target Customers

August 5, 2025, 9am PDT

Knowing who your customer base is will help you create a better product or service, but how do you find them? Learn how to finalize your product for your target market in our free, hands-on workshop!

