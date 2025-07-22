Turn Your Product into a Revenue Engine

(Photo courtesy of SCORE)
QuickBooks Online Basics You Need to Know
July 25, 2025, 9am PDT
Are you an aspiring or established business owner looking to get started with QuickBooks? Learn the basics of QuickBooks Online and keep your daily business transactions up to date.
Featured Workshop
Increase Sales and Profits with Pricing and Distribution Strategies
July 29, 2025, 1pm PDT
You’ve created an exciting new product or service, but how should you price it? Review distribution and channel strategies and cover pricing basics in our free workshop.
Mastering Intentional Goals: A Success Blueprint for Entrepreneurs
July 30, 2025, 10am PDT
Unlock a powerful new approach to goal setting! Create a blueprint for success and achieve goals through intentionality and adaptability.
Strategies to Identify and Reach Your Target Customers
August 5, 2025, 9am PDT
Knowing who your customer base is will help you create a better product or service, but how do you find them? Learn how to finalize your product for your target market in our free, hands-on workshop!