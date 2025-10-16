Turning Scarcity into Strength

As I reflect on this past year, I am struck by the theme of growth — not only in the numbers of families MountainStar serves or programs we offer, but in the mindset that drives our work. A growth mindset reminds us that change is always possible, that resilience can be built, and that by engaging together we can create a stronger, healthier future for our community.

For families in our programs, that can mean learning how to self-advocate, share their stories and embrace new skills that help create long-term stability. We see parents discover their voice, children flourish in therapeutic classrooms and families grow stronger by leaning into the support around them.

For our supporters, engagement is about moving beyond a place of scarcity into abundance. Your attention, generosity and advocacy make a profound impact on children and families in Central Oregon. When you show up — whether by giving, volunteering, or amplifying our mission — you become part of the circle of growth that sustains MountainStar.

Even as we navigate uncertain times, we choose to focus on possibility. With your partnership, we’ve strengthened our mental health support, invested in staff development and deepened the ways we walk alongside families. These successes remind us that engagement — rooted in abundance — is powerful and can transform lives.

Looking ahead, we will continue to nurture engagement in every corner of our work: for children, for families and for MountainStar. Together, we are cultivating a community where every child can grow up safe, healthy, and full of potential.

Thank you for engaging with us and believing in what is possible.

mtstar.org