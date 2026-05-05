Turns & Berms: A Spring Tradition Rooted in Central Oregon

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

In Central Oregon, spring doesn’t belong to just one season. Snow lingers on the mountain while trails begin to dry, and lakes and rivers reopen. For Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS), that overlap is where one of its most anticipated events takes place.

Turns & Berms, co-hosted by the Kelly Brush Foundation and Oregon Adaptive Sports, has become a spring tradition — a multi-day gathering that reflects the region itself, where winter and summer sports meet, and where athletes, volunteers and partners come together across disciplines.

Described by OAS as a fan-favorite camp and an “unforgettable long weekend,” the event is built around the opportunity to move between sports, spend time outside and connect with others in the community. It’s one of the few times each year where that full mix — skiing, riding, biking and time off the mountain — comes together in one shared experience.

The partnership with the Kelly Brush Foundation helps bring this event to communities across the country, while Oregon Adaptive Sports serves as the local host, grounding the experience in Central Oregon’s landscape and community.

At its core, Turns & Berms is not centered on instruction or progression in a single sport. Instead, it creates space for athletes to participate in multiple activities, try different equipment and engage with the broader OAS community in a way that reflects how outdoor recreation happens across Central Oregon.

That connection to place is part of what defines the event. The same conditions that shape spring in the region — shifting weather, changing terrain, overlapping seasons — shape Turns & Berms as well. The result is an experience that feels specific to this landscape and to the people who recreate here.

This year, with Mt. Bachelor closed and skiing off the schedule, OAS will gather for Berms & Boats. While the format looks different in 2026, the event continues to reflect the same core idea: bringing people together outdoors, across sports, in a way that feels true to Central Oregon.

For Oregon Adaptive Sports, that consistency is what has made Turns & Berms a defining part of its annual calendar — not tied to a single activity, but to the experience of sharing time, movement and community across seasons.

Event details are available at: oregonadaptivesports.org/events/turns-berms-2026.

About Oregon Adaptive Sports:

Founded in 1996, Oregon Adaptive Sports provides outdoor recreation opportunities for individuals with disabilities across Central Oregon, including skiing, snowboarding, cycling, mountain biking, paddling, hiking and more.

About Kelly Brush Foundation:

The Kelly Brush Foundation (KBF) is a dynamic and growing Burlington, Vermont-based non-profit whose mission is to inspire and empower people with spinal cord injuries to be active. KBF also works closely with the alpine ski racing community to improve safety at events. The Kelly Brush Foundation was founded in 2006 by Kelly Brush and her family after she sustained a spinal cord injury while racing in an NCAA alpine ski race. To date, the Kelly Brush Foundation has awarded more than 2,000 adaptive equipment grants to people in 50 states.

oregonadaptivesports.org