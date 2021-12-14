Two Christmas Events at Maragas Winery will Benefit Central Oregon Food Bank

Maragas Winery is hosting two community events benefiting the Central Oregon Food Bank.

Christmas Jazz, on December 19 from 1-4pm, will feature vocals, piano and bass, led by Lisa Dae. Rather than pay a fee for admission, please bring food for the Central Oregon Food Bank.

Christmas Eve Open House, on December 24 from 12-3pm, is a tradition at the winery. The event features Samantha Maragas on vocals singing Christmas favorites. Although she’s 15 years old, her voice is beyond her age. (She’s about to perform for the third time with the National Honors Choir at Carnegie Hall.) This is an Old Fashioned Open House with complimentary spiced popcorn and a cup of mulled wine. Rather than pay a fee for admission, please bring food for the Central Oregon Food Bank.

Maragas Winery is located at 15523 SW Highway 97 in Culver, Oregon. For more information, call 541-546-5464.

maragaswinery.com