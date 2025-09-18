Two Hundred & Ninety-eight Dogs Rescued from a Horrific Hoarding Situation in Ensenada, Mexico

(Photo courtesy of Street Dog Hero)

In a heartbreaking case of animal hoarding, 298 dogs were recently confiscated from a property in Ensenada, Mexico, where they were found living in unimaginable conditions. Most of the dogs were crammed into tiny metal cages, trapped in complete darkness, suffering from malnutrition, untreated injuries and severe neglect. The scale and severity of the abuse are truly shocking.

In response, Street Dog Hero, a Central Oregon-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing dogs in need, is stepping up to help. In just two weeks, the organization will welcome 10 of the rescued dogs to Oregon, where they will receive critical medical care and begin the journey toward finding loving homes.

“Rescue is tough everywhere right now,” says Marianna Cox, founder of Street Dog Hero. “But we couldn’t turn our backs on these dogs. They’ve already gone through so much, and they deserve a second chance.”

Street Dog Hero’s mission extends beyond international borders. Just last week, nearly 50 dogs were rescued from a hoarding case in Central Oregon, and Street Dog Hero has reached out to the Humane Society of Central Oregon to offer assistance once a court order is lifted.

“These heartbreaking hoarding situations happen far more often than people realize,” adds Cox. “Each of these dogs deserves safety, care and the chance to live a happy life. That’s what we’re here to provide.”

To support their efforts, Street Dog Hero is inviting the community to participate in their biggest fundraiser of the year — the Sixth Annual Heroes on the Run, a 5K, 10K and Kids’ Mini-Run event. Funds raised will directly support rescues like the Ensenada case, helping provide veterinary care, shelter, transport and adoption services.

Heroes on the Run 2025

When: Sunday, September 28 th , 9am-2pm

Sunday, September 28 , 9am-2pm Where: Riverbend Park

Riverbend Park Register at: ly/45jOmbk

ly/45jOmbk Use code HERO25 for 20% OFF all registrations

Your participation makes a lifesaving difference. Proceeds will help dogs recover from abuse, find loving homes and ensure no dog is left behind — no matter where they come from.

Together, we can give these innocent animals the future they deserve.

About Street Dog Hero:

For over eight years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 11,495 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico, Jamaica, as well as locally. They have also rescued over 3,936 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, India, Bahamas, Afghanistan, Armenia and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for and wanted. Through this work, SDH makes a lasting impact on owned and street dogs and cats and the families that surround them.

streetdoghero.org