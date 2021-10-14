Two More Chances to Rock!

(Photo | Courtesy of Les Schwab Amphitheater)

Cheers to the 2021 concert season!

Now through Saturday, October 16, purchase tickets in person at the Ticket Mill to one of the final two shows featured below and get a custom Les Schwab Amphitheater Silipint! Thanks for a great season — let’s go out rockin.

Gotta Have The Punk

This Friday, October 15 promises to be a rollicking evening of punk rock and alternative ambiance amplified by co-headliners Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes with special guests Me First and The Gimme Gimmes and THICK! The music starts at 5:30pm.

2021 Season Finale

Get your hands up! Alternative power rockers Taking Back Sunday and emo-pop stars Jimmy Eat World are taking us out of this concert season with a bang. Special guest The Beaches kick things off Saturday, October 16 at 6pm — don’t miss the fun!

End On A High Note

Cap off your concert experiences this season with premium seats in the Deschutes Deck. Email JonStevens@livenation.com to get information about pricing, upgrade your current tickets or to select your own box seats for the final shows!

The Deschutes Deck offers private, elevated seating with dedicated wait-staff service and access to exclusive parking, private restrooms and VIP lounges.

Curative Labs Onsite COVID Testing

Curative Labs is onsite at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in the West Parking Lot (below Hampton Inn & Suites) offering rapid COVID tests from 12-7pm every day except Wednesday. Testing is free to the public. We recommend scheduling an appointment ahead of time at curative.com. They offer both the PCR test as well as the rapid antigen test.

Venue Reminders

Concertgoers 12 and older at the Les Schwab Amphitheater must bring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result they have received from a lab within the 72 hours preceding the show. More info HERE.

ONLY CLEAR BAGS smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or solid wallets smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are permitted.

LOW PROFILE CHAIRS ARE ALLOWED AT THE REMAINING SHOWS.

No strollers, wagons or blankets are allowed at any show.

We are a CASHLESS VENUE.

The Box Office outside of the gates opens two hours before doors.

For ticket inquiries or Lost and Found contact the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District: 541-318-5457 they’re open Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-6pm.

Help us create a safe and healthy experience for everyone — if you’re not feeling well, stay home. As of August 27 the state of Oregon mandated face masks be worn indoors as well as outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible. Should our health and safety protocol change our website, emails and social media will be your best resources.

For more info visit bendconcerts.com.

