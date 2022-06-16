Two New Summer Youth Camps Added

(Graphics | Courtesy of COCC)

For students aged 10-14. In this camp, students will experience two exciting arts fields: Manga drawing and theater arts! Students will learn the basics of illustration in the Manga style, and will have time to practice sketching people, facial features, hair, clothing, gesture, and facial expression, as well as learning inking, and color techniques. At the end of the camp, students will have created their own Manga character! Also in this camp, students will experience the dynamic action of theater arts by learning about the process of putting on a performance, and using their knowledge to stage a 5-minute play of their own! Students will work in groups to create characters, write their play, and create staging and props. They will perform their play on the last day of the camp. No experience necessary in drawing or theater to join the fun!

June 27-30

9am-2pm

Bend Campus; $299

For students aged 10-14

July 5-8

9am-2pm

Redmond Campus; $299

For students aged 10-14

Register

For students aged 10-14. This program is filled with pure action as students enjoy one of the world’s fastest-growing pastimes: drones. Campers will learn about basic safety of drone flying and will progress through various skill challenges. Drone camp will be both educational and fun, applying math, science, and logic in an engaging way. Students will learn to program a drone and execute their program on Tello drones that will fly autonomously. Students will use Tello software to create a video product they can take home with them after the camp. Join us for this fun-filled educational opportunity!

June 27-30

1-4:30pm

Bend Campus; $309

For students aged 10-14

Register

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, COCC’s Community Education department is excited to announce the return of our in-person summer youth camps. We’re proud to offer longstanding favorites including culinary and language camps on our Bend campus, and we’re also adding new camps across our four campuses.

