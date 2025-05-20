Two Oregon-based Business Leaders Win National Awards, Including for Most Impactful DEI Program

– Founder of Mixte Communications graduated from University of Oregon

Mixte Communications, whose only goal is health, justice and freedom for all people, and its decades-long client Father Joe’s Villages, one of San Diego’s largest homeless services providers, won national awards for a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and a media relations program, respectively.

Mixte earned the Silver Anvil for the Most Impactful DEI Program and Father Joe’s Villages won a Bronze Anvil for its comprehensive media relations program to support folks experiencing homelessness. The awards were announced last night in New York as part of an annual event hosted by Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), the nation’s leading professional organization serving the communications community. The Anvil Awards recognize the best public relations tactics (Bronze Anvil) and campaigns of the year and the highest standards of performance for the profession (Silver Anvils).

“Both of these national awards are a testament to what clarity of purpose and a long-term commitment can help business leaders achieve,” said Jamie Hampton, founder and co-principal at Mixte Communications. “Father Joe’s Villages has trusted and challenged us with elevating its public relations program through a 13-plus-year relationship. In that time, we continued our pursuit of championing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that have improved our work with Father Joe’s Villages and our other clients, and helped Mixte grow in size and impact as a business.”

Hampton lives in Central Oregon with her husband and business partner Karim Bouris, the second principal of Mixte Communications. Together they run the business, with 17 employees across the United States. They work locally with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, as well as with IRCO (Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization), the Northwest Native Chamber and the Portland Water Bureau.

Hampton grew up in Walterville, Oregon, graduated as a valedictorian from Thurston High School, and graduated cumma sum laude from the University of Oregon with a journalism degree. After working at a PR agency in Portland, she temporarily located to San Diego, where she founded Mixte in 2013.

Mixte Communications is an agency that offers strategic communications, public relations and digital community building to community health and social justice advocates across the nation. Its DEI program is the backbone of its business strategy and is incorporated into every element of its operations.

In 2024, Mixte tracked is DEI-based business strategy in five areas:

100% of its staff report feel belonging and joy

100% of its clients are progressive advocates

Its revenue grew by 25% while meeting its goal of 20% profit

Mixte advocated for immigration, reproductive justice, LGBTQ+, racial justice and Palestinian freedom

More than 50% of its clients, including Father Joe’s Villages, set national precedent

Father Joe’s Villages is Mixte Communication’s longest client. The agency and nonprofit have been working together for around 13 years, but up until 2023, it was primarily local media. In 2024, the nonprofit challenged Mixte to elevate its media to ensure funding and contracts grew to meet the need of people experiencing homelessness in San Diego County. In 2024, Father Joe’s Villages was in more than 900 media stories, including a feature in the New York Times. Placements like K9, Food & Wine and Women’s World also challenged the dominant narrative that sees houseless neighbors as “others.” This program played a part in helping the organization surpass its annual fundraising goal and, most importantly, record a 90% increase in support it gave to people seeking substance use treatment while serving more than 11,000 people and helping 340 people exit to permanent housing.

To learn more about Mixte or Father Joe’s Villages, please contact Jamie Hampton at jamie@gomixte.com.

About Mixte Communications:

Mixte is a communications company based on doing business the right way with good people who want nice things for their communities. They’re grounded on simple principles that meet at the intersection of local business, community, environmental protection, social equity, healthy living and fun.

GoMixte.com