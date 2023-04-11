Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Two Weeks till RendezVan & FREE Live Music

Two Weeks till RendezVan & FREE Live Music

0
By on E-Headlines

(Photo Courtesy of Mt. Bachelor) 

RendezBan Kicks Off in Two Weeks

FREE Live Music April 19-23

Get ready to rock, roll and ride at Mt. Bachelor this spring — RendezVan is just two weeks away! The five-day festival is stacked with live music featuring Jamestown Revival, Galactic, Blvk H3ro, Boot Juice, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Diggin’ Dirt and even more live bands & DJs. All music and base area activities are FREE for everyone, whether you’re camping out or just visiting for the day.

Need a ride to the party? Cascade East Transit is offering free shuttles to and from Mt. Bachelor during the festival weekend, and Mt. Bachelor’s inter-lodge shuttle will run daily from 5-8pm for additional parking at Skyliner and Sunrise Parking lots. Check out the RendezVan website for the full itinerary! 

See Full Music Lineup

rendezvan.commtbachelor.com

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply