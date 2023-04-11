Two Weeks till RendezVan & FREE Live Music

(Photo Courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

RendezBan Kicks Off in Two Weeks

FREE Live Music April 19-23

Get ready to rock, roll and ride at Mt. Bachelor this spring — RendezVan is just two weeks away! The five-day festival is stacked with live music featuring Jamestown Revival, Galactic, Blvk H3ro, Boot Juice, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Diggin’ Dirt and even more live bands & DJs. All music and base area activities are FREE for everyone, whether you’re camping out or just visiting for the day.

Need a ride to the party? Cascade East Transit is offering free shuttles to and from Mt. Bachelor during the festival weekend, and Mt. Bachelor’s inter-lodge shuttle will run daily from 5-8pm for additional parking at Skyliner and Sunrise Parking lots. Check out the RendezVan website for the full itinerary!

See Full Music Lineup

rendezvan.com • mtbachelor.com