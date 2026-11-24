(Rendering courtesy of Mosaic Community Health)

Mosaic Community Health recognized six additional major donors to its Conners Campus capital campaign and invited the community to help raise the final $780,000 needed to complete a $2 million Tykeson Family Foundation matching gift and reach the campaign’s $6.1 million goal.

The newly recognized donors join five early donors, announced last week, whose gifts provided the foundation for the campaign. Together, the eleven leadership donors have committed $2.61 million toward the new Conners Campus on Bend’s east side.

The additional major donors and their gifts are:

Starview Foundation – $250,000

– $250,000 The Hearst Foundations – $150,000

– $150,000 David J. Weiner Foundation (Carolyn Husmann) – $100,000

– $100,000 First Interstate Bank – $100,000

– $100,000 JTMF Foundation – $100,000

Gifts from additional generous donors have also helped bring the campaign to this point, including Reser Family Foundation; Peter and Diana Sandgren; Charles and Lauri Miller Charitable Fund; Cynthia B Tomlinson Foundation; Taylor Northwest; The Taylor Family; Cushman Family Fund of Oregon Community Foundation; The Bend Foundation; Mary Meador and Bruce Abernethy; Les Schwab Contribution Committee and Carrie Sammons.

“Each of these donors has stepped up to say that access to care matters in Central Oregon,” said Mosaic CEO Megan Haase, FNP. “Their generosity has brought us a long way toward completing the Tykeson match. Now we are inviting our neighbors, businesses and community members to help us cross the finish line.”

Tykeson matching challenge

The Tykeson Family Foundation is the campaign’s matching gift partner, with a $2 million matching gift. Mosaic needs to raise the final $780,000 in community donations to complete the challenge.

“A strong community depends on strong community assets, and access to healthcare is one of them. Mosaic is an essential part of what makes the healthcare system in Central Oregon work,” said Amy Tykeson, managing trustee, Tykeson Family Foundation. “Supporting the Conners Campus lifts all boats. Join us. Make an investment in the health and wellbeing of the entire community.”

How to get involved

Community members and businesses can help Mosaic complete the Tykeson Family Foundation match by making a gift at mosaicch.org/conners-campus-capital-campaign.

Gifts of every size count toward the match!

About the Conners Campus

The $47 million Conners Campus will double Mosaic’s capacity in Bend, centralizing services currently spread across multiple locations. The 42,000-square-foot building at 2790 NE Conners Ave. is expected to serve about 20,000 patients a year, increasing Mosaic’s capacity in Bend by 50%, including a 75% increase for pediatric health services, a 35% increase for pharmacy services and a doubling of dental capacity. Located on Bend’s east side and co-located with affordable senior and family housing developed by HousingWorks, the campus will bring together medical, dental, pharmacy, pediatric, behavioral health and substance use disorder services, Oregon Health Plan enrollment and other patient support services. Construction began in early 2026, and Mosaic plans to celebrate the grand opening in summer 2027.

About Mosaic Community Health

Mosaic Community Health is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than a dozen clinics across the region, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Community Health provides quality care for all. New patients are always welcome. For more information, please visit MosaicCH.org.