U-Haul Trucks Find a Home at Fair Feed and Supply in Prineville

U-Haul Company of Oregon announced that Fair Feed and Supply signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Prineville community.

Fair Feed and Supply, at 105 SE Lynn Blvd., will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 8am-6pm Monday-Friday and 9am-5pm Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 541-362-8771 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Prineville-OR .

Fair Feed and Supply partners Jeff and Lindsey Evenson are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Crook County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer .

As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public during the pandemic recovery. U-Haul products are utilized by first responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups — in addition to the household mover.

In addition to implementing enhanced cleaning protocols, U-Haul is pleased to offer programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.

