UDRC is Looking for Home Assessment Volunteers

Home Assessments help residents identify wildfire risk to the exterior of their homes and surrounding landscapes, both natural and planted. Homeowners use the information to make their homes and property more resilient to wildfire, and can use the information to access financial assistance for home-hardening and defensible space work.

Help Your Community Prepare for Wildfire!

Make A Difference!

We provide hands-on training and reimburse for mileage. Training will begin in early September. If you are interested in becoming a part of our team, please contact UDRC at 541-556-0317 or email udrc@udrc.org for more information. UDRC is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to helping Upper Deschutes River communities to become more fire resilient.

