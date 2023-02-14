UDRC Wildfire Home Hardening Pilot Program

Homeowners in the La Pine Rural Fire District are eligible to participate in the Wildfire Home Hardening Pilot Program for a limited time. Upper Deschutes River Communities will reimburse 50% of homeowners’ expenses for approved home hardening and fuels reduction work within five feet of the home. Maximum reimbursement is $500. For more information about wildfire home hardening visit udrc.org/home-hardening.
To apply for this program, visit form.jotform.com/jimla/home-hardening, fill out and submit the application form before March 30, 2023. A UDRC volunteer will contact you to schedule a Home Assessment. After your work plan is approved, you will receive email with detailed instructions. A paid invoice, receipts(s) for contractor expenses, rental equipment, or materials and a signed/dated cover letter is required. All work must be completed and invoices received before June 30, 2023 to receive your reimbursement.
Eligible Home Hardening Projects
- Minor roof repairs
- Clean roof and gutters of flammable material
- Replace plastic gutters with metal gutters
- Install metal gutter guards
- Install flashing between decks and siding, roof and dormers or chimney case
- Replace or overlay eave vent screens with 1/8 inch mesh
- Replace exterior window screens with metal screens
- Replace or overlay foundation vent screens with 1/8 inch mesh
- Install metal flashing or non-flammable skirting at foundation base
- Enclose area below decks or porches with screening
- Remove all flammable vegetation and material within five feet of home
- Replace wood mulch with non-flammable material within five feet of home
- Replace wood fence attached to home with five foot metal fence section or gate