UDRC Wildfire Home Hardening Pilot Program

Homeowners in the La Pine Rural Fire District are eligible to participate in the Wildfire Home Hardening Pilot Program for a limited time. Upper Deschutes River Communities will reimburse 50% of homeowners’ expenses for approved home hardening and fuels reduction work within five feet of the home. Maximum reimbursement is $500. For more information about wildfire home hardening visit udrc.org/home-hardening.

To apply for this program, visit form.jotform.com/jimla/home-hardening, fill out and submit the application form before March 30, 2023. A UDRC volunteer will contact you to schedule a Home Assessment. After your work plan is approved, you will receive email with detailed instructions. A paid invoice, receipts(s) for contractor expenses, rental equipment, or materials and a signed/dated cover letter is required. All work must be completed and invoices received before June 30, 2023 to receive your reimbursement.

Eligible Home Hardening Projects

Minor roof repairs

Clean roof and gutters of flammable material

Replace plastic gutters with metal gutters

Install metal gutter guards

Install flashing between decks and siding, roof and dormers or chimney case

Replace or overlay eave vent screens with 1/8 inch mesh

Replace exterior window screens with metal screens

Replace or overlay foundation vent screens with 1/8 inch mesh

Install metal flashing or non-flammable skirting at foundation base

Enclose area below decks or porches with screening

Remove all flammable vegetation and material within five feet of home

Replace wood mulch with non-flammable material within five feet of home

Replace wood fence attached to home with five foot metal fence section or gate

